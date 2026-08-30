Tour Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The Tour Championship carries the biggest purse of the 2026 PGA Tour season, with the 30-player field competing for $40 million in official prize money at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The stakes at the top are enormous. The Tour Championship winner earns $10 million, or 25% of the entire purse. Second place is worth $5 million outright, while third pays $3.705 million and fourth is worth $3.2 million. Even the player finishing 30th alone receives $355,000.

Tommy Fleetwood captured the 2025 Tour Championship. He finished the week at 18-under par (262) at East Lake Golf Club, three shots clear of Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley, who tied for second at 15-under.

The victory was particularly memorable because it was Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win, coming in his 164th career start on Tour. The Englishman entered the week with a long list of close calls, including seven top-10 finishes during the 2025 season before finally breaking through at the biggest possible moment.

2026 Tour Championship Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Tour Championship, per PGA Tour:

Finish Prize Money 1st $10,000,000 2nd $5,000,000 3rd $3,705,000 4th $3,200,000 5th $2,750,000 6th $1,900,000 7th $1,400,000 8th $1,065,000 9th $900,000 10th $735,000 11th $695,000 12th $660,000 13th $625,000 14th $590,000 15th $560,000 16th $505,000 17th $490,000 18th $475,000 19th $460,000 20th $445,000 21st $430,000 22nd $415,000 23rd $400,000 24th $390,000 25th $380,000 26th $375,000 27th $370,000 28th $365,000 29th $360,000 30th $355,000

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Following the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour schedule takes a short break before the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, scheduled for September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.

The new event marks the beginning of the 2026 FedExCup Fall and carries a $5 million purse, with 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

The Asheville tournament is a new addition to the PGA Tour calendar and brings the Tour back to the area for its first official event there in more than 80 years.

One week later, attention shifts to team golf for the 2026 Presidents Cup, scheduled for September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 Course outside Chicago. The event pits the United States against the International Team and does not carry a traditional PGA Tour tournament purse.

After the Presidents Cup, the FedExCup Fall resumes with the Bank of Utah Championship from October 1-4, followed by the Baycurrent Classic in Japan from October 8-11.

The fall schedule continues through November, ultimately concluding its official PGA Tour tournament slate with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club from November 19-22.