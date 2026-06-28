Why is the Travelers Championship Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

Lightning shut down the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship on Sunday, suspending play at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut at 5:57 p.m. ET with the title still up for grabs and the leaderboard frozen in place.

Sunday’s forecast called for an 84-degree high, winds of 4–8 mph, and only a 10% chance of rain, the kind of afternoon that should have produced an uninterrupted, drama-filled finish at one of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious Signature Events. Mother Nature had other plans.

“The final round of the Travelers Championship suspended due to dangerous weather conditions at 5:57 p.m.” the PGA Tour posted at 5:59.

But good news for the golfers and in the gallery, as well as fans watching on NBC, came in at 6:38 p.m.

“The final round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled to resume at 7:20 p.m. ET,” the PGA Tour communications office posted.

According to a post by the Travelers Championship, the remaining play would be broadcast on NBC, which would preempt the network’s broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball. The New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game was expected to move to the live streaming platform Peacock.

Fans at the course would need the NBC broadcast, because, “due to facility conditions, there will not be re-entry to the golf course for the rest of the evening,” the Travelers Championship announced at 7:03 p.m.

If the projected restart time held, the Travelers Championship final round delay would total 1 hour, 23 minutes.

Travelers Championship Final Round Suspended

“It really wouldn’t be a Travelers Championship without a rain delay,” posted the X (formerly Twitter) account TrackingScheffler. “It seemingly always happens.”

Play had started on schedule at 8:45 a.m. ET, according to the PGA Tour, with groups working through their rounds and advancing deep into the back nine before the weather turned. By the time officials pulled the field, Scottie Scheffler held a one-stroke lead at 21-under par, with Viktor Hovland close behind. PGA Tour Communications confirmed the stoppage in an official statement.

“Play has been suspended at Travelers Championship due to lightning.”

No resumption time had been announced as of 6:20 p.m. ET Sunday evening. Officials were monitoring conditions and waiting for the threat of thunderstorms to clear before making any determination on when or whether the round could be completed Sunday night. Broadcast commentary noted lightning in the immediate area of TPC River Highlands, with fans visible in the rain on the 18th hole as the suspension took effect.

The tournament, staged annually at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, is one of 16 PGA Tour Signature Events on the 2026 schedule. The event’s $20 million purse — and the FedExCup points that come with a Signature Event title — left both the champion and the full financial payout in limbo, with no contingency schedule immediately confirmed by the Tour.

The leaderboard situation added to the tension. Scheffler, the reigning tournament champion and world No. 1, entered the final round as the man to beat. A one-shot lead with holes remaining is the definition of unfinished business — and in a field stacked with elite names, anything could still happen once play resumed.

Travelers Championship 2026 LEADERBOARD Pos Player Ctry Total Thru R1 R2 R3 1 Scottie Scheffler USA -21 13 64 60 67 2 Collin Morikawa USA -20 F 69 66 64 T3 Wyndham Clark USA -19 14 68 64 65 T3 Viktor Hovland NOR -19 13 65 61 64 T5 Matt Fitzpatrick ENG -18 15 64 66 67 T5 Akshay Bhatia USA -18 14 66 62 67 T7 Corey Conners CAN -17 F 65 68 67 T7 J.J. Spaun USA -17 F 66 65 68 T7 Alex Fitzpatrick ENG -17 F 69 66 64 T10 Robert MacIntyre SCO -16 F 67 65 67 T10 Ben Griffin USA -16 15 64 66 67 T12 Russell Henley USA -15 F 66 70 65 T12 Sam Burns USA -15 17 66 66 66 T12 Shane Lowry IRL -15 14 68 65 64 T12 Patrick Cantlay USA -15 14 65 66 64 T16 Nicolai Højgaard DEN -14 F 71 66 67 T16 Keegan Bradley USA -14 F 67 65 70 T16 Tommy Fleetwood ENG -14 F 67 64 70 T16 Denny McCarthy USA -14 F 67 68 66 T16 Bud Cauley USA -14 F 64 66 70 T16 Hideki Matsuyama JPN -14 F 67 67 66 T16 Justin Thomas USA -14 F 68 66 65 23 Kristoffer Reitan NOR -13 F 64 68 68 T24 Nick Taylor CAN -12 F 68 71 64 T24 Daniel Berger USA -12 F 70 67 65 T24 Kurt Kitayama USA -12 F 69 63 69 T24 Justin Rose ENG -12 F 65 66 67 T24 Brian Harman USA -12 F 66 70 63 T24 Keith Mitchell USA -12 16 68 67 63 T30 — T72 T30 Andrew Novak USA -11 F 67 72 67 T30 Michael Kim USA -11 F 68 67 68 T30 Matt McCarty USA -11 F 69 70 63 T30 Nico Echavarria COL -11 F 64 69 68 T30 Sungjae Im KOR -11 F 68 66 66 T30 Aaron Rai ENG -11 F 65 68 67 T30 Jackson Suber USA -11 F 68 67 64 T30 Chris Gotterup USA -11 F 71 65 63 T30 Eric Cole USA -11 16 63 65 69 T39 Brandt Snedeker USA -10 F 65 69 70 T39 Rickie Fowler USA -10 F 69 66 68 T39 Harris English USA -10 F 66 66 70 T39 Tom Hoge USA -10 F 67 70 65 T39 Ryo Hisatsune JPN -10 F 68 70 64 T44 Ryan Gerard USA -9 F 68 68 70 T44 Mac Meissner USA -9 F 70 66 67 T44 Si Woo Kim KOR -9 17 69 64 65 T47 Cameron Young USA -8 F 72 71 66 T47 Alex Smalley USA -8 F 71 66 71 T47 Jacob Bridgeman USA -8 F 70 70 66 T47 Brian Campbell USA -8 F 68 63 72 T51 Sahith Theegala USA -7 F 74 67 67 T51 Jhonattan Vegas VEN -7 F 69 65 72 T51 Harry Hall ENG -7 F 67 70 68 T51 Xander Schauffele USA -7 F 67 69 68 T55 Ludvig Åberg SWE -6 F 70 67 69 T55 Alex Noren SWE -6 F 69 66 70 T55 Jason Day AUS -6 F 70 68 67 T55 Jake Knapp USA -6 F 74 67 64 T55 Tony Finau USA -6 F 70 66 68 T55 Maverick McNealy USA -6 F 67 64 71 61 Taylor Pendrith CAN -5 F 67 67 72 T62 Min Woo Lee AUS -4 F 68 73 69 T62 Sam Stevens USA -4 F 68 71 69 T62 Ben James USA -4 F 68 64 71 65 Adam Scott AUS -3 F 71 71 64 T66 Ryan Fox NZL E F 71 71 71 T66 Jordan Spieth USA E F 71 69 73 T66 Lucas Glover USA E F 75 69 68 69 J.T. Poston USA +1 F 67 67 71 70 Mark Hubbard USA +2 F 69 71 72 71 Gary Woodland USA +5 F 69 70 74 72 Sepp Straka AUT +10 F 73 72 73

Travelers Championship 2026 Dealt Earlier Delays

Sunday’s lightning stoppage was not the first time weather disrupted the 2026 Travelers. Round 2 on Friday got off to a delayed start after heavy overnight rains soaked the course, pushing tee times back 30 minutes and forcing officials to put preferred lies in place, according to Golf Channel. Conditions improved quickly enough to allow a full 18 holes that day, but the week’s weather pattern had already signaled trouble ahead for the schedule.

By Saturday’s third round, conditions had stabilized and Hovland moved into position with a strong Moving Day performance, setting the stage for what should have been a decisive Sunday battle at TPC River Highlands. Instead, the final act remains unfinished.

The 2026 Travelers Championship was being broadcast on Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock. Final-round coverage was in progress when the suspension was called, leaving television audiences and the galleries still on the course waiting alongside the competitors for word on a restart.

Until the skies cleared over Cromwell, Scheffler’s one-shot edge at 21-under represented the last official leaderboard of the 2026 Travelers Championship, at least until 7:20 p.m..