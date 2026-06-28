Why is the Travelers Championship Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

Lightning shut down the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship on Sunday, suspending play at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut at 5:57 p.m. ET with the title still up for grabs and the leaderboard frozen in place.
Sunday’s forecast called for an 84-degree high, winds of 4–8 mph, and only a 10% chance of rain, the kind of afternoon that should have produced an uninterrupted, drama-filled finish at one of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious Signature Events. Mother Nature had other plans.
“The final round of the Travelers Championship suspended due to dangerous weather conditions at 5:57 p.m.” the PGA Tour posted at 5:59.
But good news for the golfers and in the gallery, as well as fans watching on NBC, came in at 6:38 p.m.
“The final round of the Travelers Championship is scheduled to resume at 7:20 p.m. ET,” the PGA Tour communications office posted.
According to a post by the Travelers Championship, the remaining play would be broadcast on NBC, which would preempt the network’s broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball. The New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game was expected to move to the live streaming platform Peacock.
Fans at the course would need the NBC broadcast, because, “due to facility conditions, there will not be re-entry to the golf course for the rest of the evening,” the Travelers Championship announced at 7:03 p.m.
If the projected restart time held, the Travelers Championship final round delay would total 1 hour, 23 minutes.
Travelers Championship Final Round Suspended
“It really wouldn’t be a Travelers Championship without a rain delay,” posted the X (formerly Twitter) account TrackingScheffler. “It seemingly always happens.”
Play had started on schedule at 8:45 a.m. ET, according to the PGA Tour, with groups working through their rounds and advancing deep into the back nine before the weather turned. By the time officials pulled the field, Scottie Scheffler held a one-stroke lead at 21-under par, with Viktor Hovland close behind. PGA Tour Communications confirmed the stoppage in an official statement.
“Play has been suspended at Travelers Championship due to lightning.”
No resumption time had been announced as of 6:20 p.m. ET Sunday evening. Officials were monitoring conditions and waiting for the threat of thunderstorms to clear before making any determination on when or whether the round could be completed Sunday night. Broadcast commentary noted lightning in the immediate area of TPC River Highlands, with fans visible in the rain on the 18th hole as the suspension took effect.
The tournament, staged annually at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, is one of 16 PGA Tour Signature Events on the 2026 schedule. The event’s $20 million purse — and the FedExCup points that come with a Signature Event title — left both the champion and the full financial payout in limbo, with no contingency schedule immediately confirmed by the Tour.
The leaderboard situation added to the tension. Scheffler, the reigning tournament champion and world No. 1, entered the final round as the man to beat. A one-shot lead with holes remaining is the definition of unfinished business — and in a field stacked with elite names, anything could still happen once play resumed.
|Travelers Championship 2026
|LEADERBOARD
|Pos
|Player
|Ctry
|Total
|Thru
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|USA
|-21
|13
|64
|60
|67
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|USA
|-20
|F
|69
|66
|64
|T3
|Wyndham Clark
|USA
|-19
|14
|68
|64
|65
|T3
|Viktor Hovland
|NOR
|-19
|13
|65
|61
|64
|T5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|ENG
|-18
|15
|64
|66
|67
|T5
|Akshay Bhatia
|USA
|-18
|14
|66
|62
|67
|T7
|Corey Conners
|CAN
|-17
|F
|65
|68
|67
|T7
|J.J. Spaun
|USA
|-17
|F
|66
|65
|68
|T7
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|ENG
|-17
|F
|69
|66
|64
|T10
|Robert MacIntyre
|SCO
|-16
|F
|67
|65
|67
|T10
|Ben Griffin
|USA
|-16
|15
|64
|66
|67
|T12
|Russell Henley
|USA
|-15
|F
|66
|70
|65
|T12
|Sam Burns
|USA
|-15
|17
|66
|66
|66
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|IRL
|-15
|14
|68
|65
|64
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|USA
|-15
|14
|65
|66
|64
|T16
|Nicolai Højgaard
|DEN
|-14
|F
|71
|66
|67
|T16
|Keegan Bradley
|USA
|-14
|F
|67
|65
|70
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|ENG
|-14
|F
|67
|64
|70
|T16
|Denny McCarthy
|USA
|-14
|F
|67
|68
|66
|T16
|Bud Cauley
|USA
|-14
|F
|64
|66
|70
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|-14
|F
|67
|67
|66
|T16
|Justin Thomas
|USA
|-14
|F
|68
|66
|65
|23
|Kristoffer Reitan
|NOR
|-13
|F
|64
|68
|68
|T24
|Nick Taylor
|CAN
|-12
|F
|68
|71
|64
|T24
|Daniel Berger
|USA
|-12
|F
|70
|67
|65
|T24
|Kurt Kitayama
|USA
|-12
|F
|69
|63
|69
|T24
|Justin Rose
|ENG
|-12
|F
|65
|66
|67
|T24
|Brian Harman
|USA
|-12
|F
|66
|70
|63
|T24
|Keith Mitchell
|USA
|-12
|16
|68
|67
|63
|T30 — T72
|T30
|Andrew Novak
|USA
|-11
|F
|67
|72
|67
|T30
|Michael Kim
|USA
|-11
|F
|68
|67
|68
|T30
|Matt McCarty
|USA
|-11
|F
|69
|70
|63
|T30
|Nico Echavarria
|COL
|-11
|F
|64
|69
|68
|T30
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|-11
|F
|68
|66
|66
|T30
|Aaron Rai
|ENG
|-11
|F
|65
|68
|67
|T30
|Jackson Suber
|USA
|-11
|F
|68
|67
|64
|T30
|Chris Gotterup
|USA
|-11
|F
|71
|65
|63
|T30
|Eric Cole
|USA
|-11
|16
|63
|65
|69
|T39
|Brandt Snedeker
|USA
|-10
|F
|65
|69
|70
|T39
|Rickie Fowler
|USA
|-10
|F
|69
|66
|68
|T39
|Harris English
|USA
|-10
|F
|66
|66
|70
|T39
|Tom Hoge
|USA
|-10
|F
|67
|70
|65
|T39
|Ryo Hisatsune
|JPN
|-10
|F
|68
|70
|64
|T44
|Ryan Gerard
|USA
|-9
|F
|68
|68
|70
|T44
|Mac Meissner
|USA
|-9
|F
|70
|66
|67
|T44
|Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|-9
|17
|69
|64
|65
|T47
|Cameron Young
|USA
|-8
|F
|72
|71
|66
|T47
|Alex Smalley
|USA
|-8
|F
|71
|66
|71
|T47
|Jacob Bridgeman
|USA
|-8
|F
|70
|70
|66
|T47
|Brian Campbell
|USA
|-8
|F
|68
|63
|72
|T51
|Sahith Theegala
|USA
|-7
|F
|74
|67
|67
|T51
|Jhonattan Vegas
|VEN
|-7
|F
|69
|65
|72
|T51
|Harry Hall
|ENG
|-7
|F
|67
|70
|68
|T51
|Xander Schauffele
|USA
|-7
|F
|67
|69
|68
|T55
|Ludvig Åberg
|SWE
|-6
|F
|70
|67
|69
|T55
|Alex Noren
|SWE
|-6
|F
|69
|66
|70
|T55
|Jason Day
|AUS
|-6
|F
|70
|68
|67
|T55
|Jake Knapp
|USA
|-6
|F
|74
|67
|64
|T55
|Tony Finau
|USA
|-6
|F
|70
|66
|68
|T55
|Maverick McNealy
|USA
|-6
|F
|67
|64
|71
|61
|Taylor Pendrith
|CAN
|-5
|F
|67
|67
|72
|T62
|Min Woo Lee
|AUS
|-4
|F
|68
|73
|69
|T62
|Sam Stevens
|USA
|-4
|F
|68
|71
|69
|T62
|Ben James
|USA
|-4
|F
|68
|64
|71
|65
|Adam Scott
|AUS
|-3
|F
|71
|71
|64
|T66
|Ryan Fox
|NZL
|E
|F
|71
|71
|71
|T66
|Jordan Spieth
|USA
|E
|F
|71
|69
|73
|T66
|Lucas Glover
|USA
|E
|F
|75
|69
|68
|69
|J.T. Poston
|USA
|+1
|F
|67
|67
|71
|70
|Mark Hubbard
|USA
|+2
|F
|69
|71
|72
|71
|Gary Woodland
|USA
|+5
|F
|69
|70
|74
|72
|Sepp Straka
|AUT
|+10
|F
|73
|72
|73
Travelers Championship 2026 Dealt Earlier Delays
Sunday’s lightning stoppage was not the first time weather disrupted the 2026 Travelers. Round 2 on Friday got off to a delayed start after heavy overnight rains soaked the course, pushing tee times back 30 minutes and forcing officials to put preferred lies in place, according to Golf Channel. Conditions improved quickly enough to allow a full 18 holes that day, but the week’s weather pattern had already signaled trouble ahead for the schedule.
By Saturday’s third round, conditions had stabilized and Hovland moved into position with a strong Moving Day performance, setting the stage for what should have been a decisive Sunday battle at TPC River Highlands. Instead, the final act remains unfinished.
The 2026 Travelers Championship was being broadcast on Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock. Final-round coverage was in progress when the suspension was called, leaving television audiences and the galleries still on the course waiting alongside the competitors for word on a restart.
Until the skies cleared over Cromwell, Scheffler’s one-shot edge at 21-under represented the last official leaderboard of the 2026 Travelers Championship, at least until 7:20 p.m..
Why is the Travelers Championship Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?