Travelers Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the final Signature Event of the 2026 season. As one of the most popular stops on the schedule, the Travelers Championship once again features a loaded field packed with major champions, Ryder Cup stars, and many of the top players in the world.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley returns, looking to capture the Travelers Championship for the third time in his career. Bradley delivered one of the most memorable finishes of the 2025 PGA Tour season when he erased a late deficit and birdied the 72nd hole to edge Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley by a single stroke.
The New England native finished at 15-under-par 265 and earned a $3.6 million winner’s check.
Full Travelers Championship Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Travelers Championship, per the PGA Tour:
Top 50 on prior year’s FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Swing 5
Cole, Eric
Snedeker, Brandt
Suber, Jackson
Meissner, Mac
Hubbard, Mark
Current year tournament winner, not including additional events
Echavarria, Nico
Sponsor exemptions
Finau, Tony
Spieth, Jordan
James, Ben
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup points list
McCarty, Matt
Hisatsune, Ryo
Theegala, Sahith
Why Isn’t Rory McIlroy Playing the Travelers Championship?
One of the biggest names absent from this year’s Travelers Championship field is World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion elected to skip the final Signature Event of the season following the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 32nd.
TPC River Highlands has never been one of his most successful venues. In six career starts at the tournament, McIlroy has never finished better than a tie for seventh place.
“I just played way too much last year,” McIlroy said in 2025. “I want to be home more. I want to be a little more rested and fresh for bigger events.”
Scottie Scheffler Opens as Heavy Favorite
It should come as little surprise that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the Travelers Championship as the betting favorite (+400). Despite falling short at the U.S. Open, Scheffler continued his remarkable run of consistency with another top-five finish, giving him eight top-five results in just 13 PGA Tour starts this season.
Scheffler also brings an impressive track record into tournament week. The World No. 1 captured the Travelers Championship in 2024, defeating Tom Kim in a playoff after finishing 22-under-par for the tournament.
It was his sixth PGA Tour victory of that season and his first Travelers title. He followed that win with another strong showing in 2025, finishing tied for sixth despite a difficult third round that briefly knocked him out of contention. Scheffler also recorded a tie for fourth at the event in 2023, giving him three top-10 finishes in his last three starts at TPC River Highlands.
Travelers Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals