Travelers Championship 2026 Tee Times: Thursday Pairings, TV Schedule

The final Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season gets underway Thursday as the world’s top golfers tee it up at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.
Fresh off capturing his second U.S. Open title, Wyndham Clark enters the week riding one of the hottest stretches of his career. The American has won twice in his last four starts and will look to continue that momentum as he chases another Signature Event victory.
Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to the site of one of his biggest victories after winning the 2024 Travelers Championship. Although Scheffler has yet to dominate the win column this season, he has remained remarkably consistent, recording eight top-10 finishes in 13 starts entering the week.
Thursday Tee Times for the Travelers Championship
Here is a look at the official pairings for Thursday at TPC River Highlands, per Golf.com:
Tee No. 1
8:15 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty
8:25 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber
8:35 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard
8:45 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Eric Cole
8:55 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp
9:05 a.m. — Tony Finau, Ben James
9:15 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
9:25 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
9:40 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall
9:50 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
10:00 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Ludvig Åberg
10:10 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
10:20 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy
10:30 a.m. — Russell Henley, Cameron Young
10:40 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
10:55 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
11:05 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harman
11:15 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard
11:25 a.m. — Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
11:35 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:45 a.m. — Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
11:55 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m. — Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith
12:20 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune
12:30 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott
12:40 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Chris Gotterup
12:50 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
1:00 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak
1:10 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English
1:25 p.m. — Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland
1:35 p.m. — Justin Rose, Corey Conners
1:45 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
1:55 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
2:05 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
2:15 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner
2:25 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
Defending Champion Keegan Bradley Headlines Afternoon Groups
Bradley thrilled New England fans by winning last year’s Travelers Championship, adding another memorable victory in front of the hometown crowd. While his 2026 campaign hasn’t quite reached the same heights, the veteran will have another opportunity to build momentum with the Ryder Cup season continuing later this year.
He’ll be teeing off with Jordan Spieth at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Marquee groups on Thursday include:
- 10:30 a.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young
- 1:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
Featured groups on Thursday include:
- 10:40 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 10:55 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 2:05 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
And featured holes with be nos. 15 (par 4) and 16 (par 3).
How to Watch the 2026 Travelers Championship
Golf fans can watch the opening round of the Travelers Championship on Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Those looking for earlier coverage Thursday-Saturday can stream the action beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ and 8:45 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the complete tournament TV schedule:
Thursday, June 25: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, June 26: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 27: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, June 28: 2-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. ET (NBC)
Travelers Championship 2026 Tee Times: Thursday Pairings, TV Schedule