Travelers Playoff Schedule: When Does Scottie Scheffler Play Viktor Hovland?

It has been an eventful final round of the Travelers Championship, and the gift will keep on giving with a playoff on Monday, June 29. After four rounds, Scottie Scheffler remains tied with Viktor Hovland atop the leaderboard.

After a lengthy weather delay, the golfers were able to finish the final round on Sunday but were unable to conduct the playoff due to darkness. Scheffler and Hovland will compete in a playoff on Monday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

As for the playoff format, the two golfers will continue playing hole No. 18 until there is clear winner.

“The Travelers Championship heads to the PGA TOUR’s sixth playoff of the season, featuring Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland tied at 21-under,” the PGA Tour detailed in a June 28, message on X. “The playoff will begin at 9 a.m. ET Monday.

“Playoff format: No. 18 (repeated if necessary). Playoff records: Scheffler (2-2), Hovland (1-0).”

Travelers Championship Playoff Format: Scottie Scheffler & Viktor Hovland Will Continue Playing Hole No. 18

To recap, the golfers will play hole No. 18 one more time. If there is once again no leader, Hovland and Scheffler will continue playing the same hole until there is a victor (no pun intended).

Hovland took advantage of the weather delay and resumed play with a red hot finish. The golfer was able to overtake Collin Morikawa as well as catch up to Scheffler on the leaderboard.

Heading into the final round, Hovland noted that there is a “mutual respect” with Scheffler.

“Yeah, Scottie and I have played a lot, and I’d like to think of most of the guys in this field, we are professionals, and it shouldn’t matter too much who we play with, but it does matter a little bit,” Hovland told reporters on June 27.

“We have a good rapport, and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other’s games. When he hits a good shot, I try to hit a good shot, and there’s mutual respect. We say, Good shot, to each other. I think it’s a really good vibe.”

Scottie Scheffler Revealed That the Travelers Championship Is One of His Favorite Tournaments

As for Scheffler, the golfer has been vocal about his affinity for the Travelers Championship, revealing the tournament is a family favorite. Both golfers would have likely enjoyed finishing the tournament in four days, but fans will be treated to breakfast golf.

“It’s an easy week for us in terms of my family gets taken care of, caddie gets taken care of,” Scheffler remarked in a June 24, media session ahead of the tournament. “And it’s nice to come down from all the adrenaline and the high of a US Open to come here where it’s a little bit calmer. We stay pretty close to the course, kind of walking around, eat dinners at the course, we spend a lot of time here as a family.

“For us we have great memories as a family at this tournament and so it’s fun coming back year after year and just knowing that my family’s going to be in a good spot as well. Because players, we always seem to get taken care of pretty well, but knowing that the family is taken care of, and when my son goes to Tour School he’s going to be doing very fun stuff.”