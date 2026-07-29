Former PGA Tour Champ Suspended After Failed Drug Test

The PGA Tour announced a rare drug suspension on July 29, announcing longtime Tour veteran Trey Mullinax has been suspended for six months.

Mullinax, according to Tour Communications, tested positive for banned performance-enhancing substances. According to the Tour’s statement, Mullinax tested tested positive for a “substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).”

The six-month suspension lasts into 2027, and Mullinax will be eligible to return on Jan. 16, 2027.

Trey Mullinax Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Failed Drug Test, Suspension

Mullinax, in a statement of his own, took “full responsibility for what happened,” while insisting the result stems from his use of “a medication to treat a condition I was originally diagnosed with in college.”

However, Mullinax didn’t want that to sound like an excuse, either.

“It was my responsibility to know the rules before taking any medication and I have failed to do so. I want to be absolutely clear — I have never taken any substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage. Anyone who knows me knows how much I respect this game and the values it represents.”

He added: “I accept the consequences of my actions and will use this experience as a lesson. Golf has given me so much, and I never want one mistake to define the respect I have for the game and the people who support me.”

Mullinax has been in the wilderness for quite some time, falling to 544th in the world based on the OWGR rankings. He has just two starts this season — one on the Korn Ferry Tour, one on the PGA Tour — and missed the cut in both.

The 34-year-old turned pro in 2014 and has racked up nearly $7 million in career earnings. He has one career win to his name, capturing the 2022 Barbasol Championship. The 2022 campaign also marked his best finish in the FedEx Cup, ending the season in 33rd place.

The University of Alabama product has appeared five major tournaments, logging a T-9 finish in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, the lone top-10 major finish of his career. Mullinax hasn’t played in a major since 2023.