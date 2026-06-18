2026 US Open Concession Prices Revealed and Golf Fans Are Not Happy About the Cost

The 2026 U.S. Open has arrived at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, with the world’s top golfers competing in the third major championship of the season. While much of the attention remains on players such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, another topic has quickly generated discussion among fans attending the tournament: concession prices.

Photos shared by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter revealed the food and beverage costs available throughout the championship grounds. The prices range from basic snacks and bottled water to specialty sandwiches and alcoholic beverages, with several items carrying double-digit price tags.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has also expanded the fan experience this year with new attractions, merchandise offerings and hospitality options. Still, concession pricing has become a talking point as spectators prepare for long days walking one of golf’s most historic venues.

US Open Concession Prices at Shinnecock Hills Draw Attention

The concession menu features a wide variety of food, snacks and drinks across the course.

Beverages

Bottled Water: $6.45

Assorted Soft Drinks: $3.79

Corona Premier: $12.95

Modelo: $12.95

Coors Light: $12.95

Corona Non-Alcoholic: $11.95

Sun Cruiser Classic Iced Tea: $14.45

Sun Cruiser Half & Half: $14.45

Sun Cruiser Pink Lemonade: $14.45

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander IPA: $13.95

Coney Island Pilsner: $13.95

Canned Wine: $14.45

Lemon Wedge Cocktail: $15.95

Single Cocktail: $15.95

Transfusion Cocktail: $15.95

Sandwiches and Meals

Pat LaFrieda’s Pastrami Sandwich: $17.95

Pat LaFrieda’s Sausage Sandwich: $14.00

Pat LaFrieda’s Footlong Hot Dog: $19.00

Nathan’s All Beef Hot Dog: $7.95

Coney Island Dog: $9.59

Pepperoni Roll: $13.25

Asiago Turkey Sandwich: $12.59

Southwest Veggie Wrap: $10.95

Caesar Salad: $10.95

Snacks

Bavarian Soft Pretzel: $7.49

Chips: $3.69

Planter’s Nuts: $3.95

Kind Bars: $3.69

Chocolate Chip Cookie: $4.49

Candy: $5.59

Uncrustables: $3.95

Among the most discussed items were the $19 footlong hot dog, $12.95 beers and $6.45 bottled water.

The prices were highlighted in images from concession stands throughout the course and quickly became part of the conversation surrounding championship week.

USGA and Aramark Emphasize Fan Experience at U.S. Open

Despite the focus on pricing, tournament organizers have stressed the importance of the overall fan experience.

“The food and beverage program overall has become such a critical part to the fan experience,” USGA senior director of operations Leighton Schwob said. “It’s a balance of the core items, the hot dogs, hamburgers, turkey sandwiches, then balancing it and interjecting some specialty items.”

The menu also incorporates local flavors from New York-area vendors and restaurants. Specialty offerings include Pat LaFrieda sandwiches, braised sausage with broccoli rabe and peppers, and the tournament’s signature Lemon Wedge cocktail.

According to Newsday, the cocktail features Dewar’s 12-year-old whisky, club soda and fresh lemons and is sold throughout the venue for $15.95.

Aramark, which oversees much of the food service operation, expects fans to consume massive quantities of food throughout the week. Greater Long Island reported that spectators could consume approximately 30,000 hamburgers and 45,000 hot dogs by the end of the championship.

“A hot dog and hamburger are going to be our best sellers this week,” Aramark regional executive chef Glenn Richmond said. “They are always the king.”

The operation includes four kitchens and roughly 2,000 food-service workers supporting concessions across the property.

For Aramark regional vice president John Fitzgibbon, success is measured by fan satisfaction.

“A successful week is smiling fans,” Fitzgibbon said. “Happy fans eating a lot of food. We can’t control what’s going on on the fairways and greens, but we can control the food and make it a great experience for the guests.”

As the championship unfolds at Shinnecock Hills, fans will continue to debate concession prices. But with thousands expected on site each day, food and beverage operations remain a major part of the overall U.S. Open experience.