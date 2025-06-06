A UPS Driver’s U.S. Open Journey Falls Short After ‘Total Gut Punch’ Moment

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Nick Barrett, a 31-year-old UPS driver from Catonsville, Maryland, saw his aspirations of competing in the 125th U.S. Open come to an abrupt end due to a procedural oversight.

After a promising start in the final qualifying round at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, Barrett was disqualified for failing to submit his signed scorecard within the required timeframe–a mistake that proved costly.

A Promising Start

Barrett’s journey through the U.S. Open qualifiers had been impressive. He shot a bogey-free 68 in the first round at Northwest Golf Course in Silver Spring on May 5, earning him a spot in the final qualifying stage.

At Woodmont, he continued his strong performance, recording a two-over 73 in the first 18 holes of the 36-hole qualifier. With only four spots available among 84 competitors, Barrett was well-positioned to contend for a place in the prestigious tournament.

After completing his first round, Barrett took a lunch break, during which he realized he had neglected to submit his signed scorecard–a mandatory requirement in tournament play. “I stood up after I had a hot dog or something at lunch, and I felt my back pocket, and I felt the scorecard in there,” Barrett said.

“And as soon as I did that, my heart went straight to the bottom of my stomach.”

Despite rushing to the scorer’s tent approximately 20 minutes later, the delay exceeded the allowed timeframe, leading to his disqualification. His playing partners had already signed and submitted their scorecards on time and had waited for him, but he failed to appear promptly.

Barrett’s Start in Golf

Barrett has been making waves in the golf community with his impressive performances in U.S. Open qualifiers. Despite his demanding job, Barrett manages to play 18 holes of golf once a week, often participating in friendly money games with his buddies at Turf Valley Resort.

Barrett’s dedication to the sport is evident in his recent achievements. He advanced to the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying after shooting a bogey-free 68 at Northwest Golf Course in Silver Spring.

This accomplishment placed him among 84 golfers competing for four spots in the prestigious tournament. His journey underscores the potential for amateur golfers to make significant strides in the sport through consistent practice and determination.

Personal Accountability and Reflection

Barrett expressed deep regret over the incident, acknowledging the moment as a personal lapse in responsibility. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules and viewed the experience as a painful but valuable lesson.

“It’s kind of hard to express, but just disappointment in myself because at the end of the day, it is my responsibility as a player. I can’t blame anybody but me,” he said. “It’s just a total gut punch.”

This was not Barrett’s first attempt at qualifying for the U.S. Open. According to a New York Post article, “He advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur and reached the final qualifying stage for the U.S. Open in 2023.”

His consistent efforts reflect a deep commitment to the sport and a determination to compete at the highest levels.

Despite the setback, Barrett remains resolute in his pursuit of a professional golfing career. His experience serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of attention to detail in competitive sports.