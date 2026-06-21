Scottie Scheffler Makes Emotional Admission About Father’s Day and Birthday Ahead of US Open Final Round

Scottie Scheffler will head into the final round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills with more than just a major championship on his mind. The world No. 1 enters Sunday chasing Wyndham Clark while also celebrating two significant personal milestones, his 30th birthday and Father’s Day.

Scheffler remains in contention despite trailing Clark by six shots after 54 holes. A victory on Sunday would not only deliver the U.S. Open title but would also complete the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only six golfers in men’s major championship history.

The three-time major champion acknowledged the significance of the moment after his third-round 69, admitting he understands exactly what is at stake. While the challenge remains substantial, Scheffler said these are the situations every golfer works toward throughout their career.

Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Birthday, Father’s Day and Grand Slam Opportunity

Following his third round, Scheffler was asked about the possibility of winning the U.S. Open on both Father’s Day and his 30th birthday while completing the career Grand Slam.

The American did not shy away from the magnitude of the opportunity.

“Yeah, I think it’s appropriate to understand what’s at stake,” Scheffler said. “I’ve worked really hard for a long time to have a chance to win golf tournaments and to win major championships.”

Scheffler explained that recognizing the importance of the moment is part of competing at the highest level.

“I think understanding the moment and giving it your best shot, I think, is all part of the process,” he said.

The timing of the final round adds another layer of significance for the reigning world No. 1.

“Father’s Day, my birthday, I kind of lost a day there,” Scheffler joked. “You only get one day to celebrate.”

Despite the personal milestones, Scheffler’s focus remains on the task ahead.

“We want to be in these positions,” he said. “This is why we practice and play, to have the opportunity to win golf tournaments, and that’s what tomorrow is.”

At the time of his press conference, Scheffler was unsure exactly how many shots he would trail Clark entering Sunday.

“Right now I think I’m five shots back, but we’ll see what happens as the day goes on,” he said. “I could be seven shots back. It could be three shots back. I don’t know what it’s going to be.”

Scottie Scheffler Charges Into Contention at Shinnecock Hills

Scheffler’s position near the top of the leaderboard was built through a strong back-nine performance Saturday.

After opening with two bogeys in his first two holes, Scheffler battled through difficult conditions before producing one of the loudest moments of the championship at the par-4 14th.

Facing a difficult chip from roughly 65 feet, he holed out for birdie and immediately celebrated with a fist pump and roar that echoed across Shinnecock Hills.

“We’ve been battling for three days now,” Scheffler said. “So to steal a shot there at least is a pretty good feeling.”

The momentum continued.

Scheffler birdied the 15th and 16th holes to complete a run of three consecutive birdies, marking the first time in his U.S. Open career that he had accomplished that feat in a single round.

The surge helped him post a 69, one of only two under-par rounds recorded during the third round.

After signing his scorecard, Scheffler acknowledged that catching Clark will require another strong effort.

“It’s extremely challenging out there,” he said. “I’ll need a really nice round tomorrow if I’m going to try and catch Wyndham.”

Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, enters the final round with a six-shot lead and will play alongside Scheffler in the final pairing.

Scheffler welcomed the opportunity to play directly beside the leader.

“If you’re in the final group, that’s less people you’ve got to chase,” he said.

Regardless of the outcome, Scheffler enters Sunday with a chance to make history. On a day that combines Father’s Day, his 30th birthday, and a shot at completing the career Grand Slam, the world’s top-ranked golfer will have one final opportunity to challenge for another major championship at Shinnecock Hills.