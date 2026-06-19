Why Was U.S. Open Round 1 Suspended? When Will it Resume?

The first round of the 126th US Open was suspended before the final groups were able to finish their round.

The day was delayed due to fog, which pushed back all the tee times, and because of that, the first round of the US Open was suspended due to darkness.

“Play has been suspended due to darkness at 8:25 p.m. ET. Players can finish the hole they are on if they already teed off,” the US Open wrote on X.

Before the second round can begin on Friday, the groups will have to finish their opening round and then tee off again. So, some tee times will be delayed as Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick’s group were set to tee off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

However, the group still has two more holes to play, while Jon Rahm’s group has five more holes to go.

Because of the delay, Round 1 will resume at 6:35 am Friday. Round 2 tee times will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Who Leads the U.S. Open After Round 1?

When the first round of the 2026 US Open was delayed due to darkness, Wyndham Clark had a commanding lead.

Clark was -6 with two holes to play, which is four shots better than seven golfers at -2. Clark is 4-under in his last four holes before Round 1 was suspended as he was dominating Shinnecock Hills, which was a major surprise.

Sam Stevens, Ryder Cowan (amateur), Max McGreevy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland, and Rahm are all tied for second at -2. But only Stevens, Cowan, and McGreevy have completed Round 1.

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Ben James, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Kohles, and Angel Hidalgo are all tied for ninth at -1.

If Clark can hold onto the lead and go wire-to-wire, he would win his second-ever major championship. The 32-year-old American won the U.S. Open in 2023. He finished T21 at the Masters this year and missed the cut in the PGA Championship earlier this year.

Shinnecock Conditions Were Tough Early

The early morning tee times at Shinnecock at the U.S. Open were tough, as the conditions were difficult.

The wind conditions were as advertised, as Rory McIlroy was pleased with his 1-under round, as he felt like going under par was good.

“I think with the conditions today, anything under par or anything around even par is a good score,” McIlroy said after his round. “It was a day to really just keep yourself in the tournament and not shoot yourself out of it, which is exactly what I did eight years ago here.”

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, echoed McIlroy’s words as he felt like the conditions were tough to deal with.

“Yeah, the conditions were tough. It’s just weird how soft the greens are, it’s just odd. It’s not what I remember,” Koepka said. “I mean, I understand why they’re soft, I get that. It’s not complaining. It’s just a difficult day.”

The conditions and course will likely only get harder as the weekend continues.