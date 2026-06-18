Weather Delay at US Open: When Will Play Resume?

The opening round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was interrupted almost immediately Thursday morning after dense fog forced officials to suspend play. The United States Golf Association (USGA) halted competition at 7:05 a.m. ET, with visibility deteriorating across the course and only 14 players having completed a hole.

The suspension came before several of the tournament’s biggest names had teed off. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, and two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka were among the players preparing for their opening rounds when play was stopped.

The delay adds another layer of uncertainty to a day that was already expected to be challenging. Tournament officials had been preparing for strong winds and possible storms throughout Thursday, prompting adjustments to course setup ahead of the championship’s opening round.

USGA Provides Latest Update on U.S. Open Weather Delay

The USGA initially announced that players would remain in position for 15 minutes after play was suspended at 7:05 a.m. ET due to fog.

However, as conditions failed to improve, officials decided to bring players off the golf course and into the clubhouse. Practice facilities remained open while tournament staff continued monitoring visibility levels across Shinnecock Hills.

The USGA later confirmed that Round 1 remained suspended and scheduled its next status update for 8:15 a.m. ET.

Play remains suspended at Shinnecock Hills. Next update: 8:15 a.m. ET. https://t.co/U2uKbbngzQ — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 18, 2026

As of the latest announcement, no official restart time had been provided.

The delay occurred before much of the field had begun play. According to tournament officials, only 14 players completed a hole before the horn sounded across the property.

The suspension was categorized as a non-dangerous weather delay, meaning visibility concerns—not lightning or severe weather—were the cause of the stoppage.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka Await Start at Shinnecock Hills

Several marquee groups were still awaiting their tee times when the delay occurred.

Brooks Koepka was scheduled to begin his opening round at 7:30 a.m. ET, while Rory McIlroy was set for a 7:52 a.m. start. Scottie Scheffler, who enters the championship as the world’s top-ranked player, was due to tee off at 8:14 a.m. ET.

All three players were reportedly on the practice range preparing for their rounds when officials suspended play.

The timing of the delay is particularly significant because Thursday was already expected to present one of the toughest tests of the week. Tournament organizers had anticipated heavy winds throughout the day, with forecasts calling for gusts approaching 40 mph.

To help manage conditions, the setup team made adjustments before the first shots were struck. Officials slowed green speeds and modified hole locations amid concerns that weather conditions could make portions of the course excessively difficult later in the day.

Shinnecock Hills has a long history of producing demanding U.S. Open conditions, and weather frequently plays a major role in scoring. The combination of thick morning fog, expected wind and the possibility of storms has already created scheduling challenges on the championship’s opening day.

For now, players, caddies and spectators remain in a holding pattern as they await further guidance from the USGA.

The next official update is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. Until visibility improves, Round 1 of the 126th U.S. Open will remain on hold at Shinnecock Hills.

With the field still largely waiting to begin play, tournament officials will be hoping conditions improve quickly to avoid a lengthy disruption to the championship schedule.