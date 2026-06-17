US Open Weather: First-Round Delay Possible Even Without Rain?

The USGA has said it hopes the wind blows at this week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Looking at the last-minute weather forecast, their wish will be granted … and it still could be a problem.

The setup at Shinnecock Hills will be a tricky one, but it might not be diabolical, at least not in the way we’ve seen in the past — even at this specific course. It appears Mother Nature might take care of that for the USGA, as the forecasts for the first round on June 18 are calling for some strong gusts.

US Open Weather: Forecasts for Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH?

The wind will blow during the first round, and the question will be just how much. Taking a look at the WindFinder.com forecast for June 18 in Shinnecock Hills, gusts of up to 46 mph are in the midday forecast. It could even reach 50 mph by the end of the day.

Certainly, the wind adds to the comprehensive test the world’s best will take on Long Island, but the wind can blow too hard. Winds of that speed can cause golf balls to move on the greens before they’re even putted, let alone the difficulties the USGA and grounds crew will have in trying to keep the course from getting comically difficult.

As such, it wouldn’t be shocking if there’s a delay of some sort at some point during the first round.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to play if it actually gusts 35+ mph. But we’ll see,” PGA Tour player Michael Kim tweeted on the eve of the tournament.

The USGA wasn’t about to confirm as much, but USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhammer alluded to the fact that the wind could force a decision.

“When we start to talk about numbers in the mid-30s (mph), that becomes problematic in a number of ways. Golf balls just staying still on the putting green,” he said during a June 17 press conference. ” … (Some models) show winds reaching as high as over 40 miles per hour. We hope that doesn’t happen. We’re preparing for all that we can, and that duration on Thursday will be from, we think and what we’re being told, anywhere from 10:30 in the morning, 11:00 a.m. all the way through most of the day until 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. It is a long duration that we’ll have to prepare the golf course for.”