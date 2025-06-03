U.S. Women’s Open 2025 Prize Money Sets New Record at Erin Hills

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills is not only delivering thrilling competition but also spotlighting the most lucrative purse in the history of women’s golf.

With a record-setting $12 million on the line, the tournament underscores the growing investment and recognition in the women’s game.

A Historic $12 Million Purse

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open boasts a groundbreaking $12 million purse, the largest ever for a women’s golf tournament. Maja Stark received $2.4 million, marking the highest first-place prize in the event’s history and second only to the CME Group Tour Championship’s $4 million payout.

According to Golf Week, when asked about what she is going to do with the money, Stark responded:

“Maybe move out of my studio apartment can be one thing. I don’t know. I’m very happy with what I have in my life right now. I think just having the security for the future, I think I’ll just be very happy about that.”

This significant increase reflects the USGA’s commitment to elevating women’s golf, supported by its partnership with presenting sponsor Ally.

The winner’s share now constitutes 20% of the total purse, a notable rise from the previous 18%, aligning more closely with the men’s U.S. Open distribution.

Prize Money Breakdown

The financial rewards extend well beyond the champion. Here’s how the top payouts are structured:

1st Place: $2,400,000, 2nd Place: $1,296,000, 3rd Place: $809,242, 4th Place: $567,305, 5th Place: $472,511, 6th Place: $418,969, 7th Place: $377,717, 8th Place: $338,290, 9th Place: $306,165, 10th Place: $281,219…

Moreover, all professionals who missed the cut are guaranteed a $10,000 stipend, doubling the amount from two years prior.

Growth Over the Years

The U.S. Women’s Open purse has seen remarkable growth:

2014: $4 million

2019: $5.5 million

2022: $10 million

2023: $11 million

2024-2025: $12 million

This upward trajectory highlights the increasing investment and interest in women’s professional golf.

Beyond the Prize Money

Winning the U.S. Women’s Open offers more than just financial rewards. The champion receives the Harton S. Semple Trophy and the Mickey Wright Medal.

Additionally, the victor earns a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open and five-year exemptions into other major championships, including the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, AIG Women’s Open, and Amundi Evian Championship.

As the final round unfolds at Erin Hills, the stakes are higher than ever, with history, prestige, and a record-breaking purse on the line.

Recent Champions and Their Achievements

In the past few years, the U.S. Women’s Open has seen a diverse group of champions:

2025: Maja Stark captured her first major title at Erin Hills with a score of 7 under par 281.

2024: Yuka Saso secured her second U.S. Women’s Open title at Lancaster Country Club, finishing at 4-under-par 276.

2023: Allisen Corpuz claimed her first major victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a score of 279 (−9).

2022: Minjee Lee dominated at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, setting a tournament record with a 271 (−13).

2021: Yuka Saso earned her first U.S. Women’s Open title at The Olympic Club, winning in a playoff.

Legends of the U.S. Women’s Open

Several golfers have etched their names into U.S. Women’s Open history with multiple victories, forming a legacy of sustained dominance. Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright top the all-time list with four titles each, the most in the event’s history.

Just behind them, Annika Sörenstam, Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, and Hollis Stacy have each claimed the championship three times, showcasing elite consistency across eras. More recently, Yuka Saso joined the exclusive club of multi-time winners with her victories in 2021 and 2024–a rare feat that cements her rising stature in the modern game.