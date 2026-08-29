Viktor Hovland Makes Personal Admission While Leading Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland enters the weekend in a strong position at the 2026 Tour Championship, sitting tied for the lead after 36 holes at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Norwegian followed his opening-round 64 with a 4-under 66 on Friday to reach 10-under par.

Hovland shares the lead with Ryan Gerard, who also stands at 10-under after rounds of 65 and 65. The pair will play together in Saturday’s third round, with their tee time scheduled for 2:55 p.m. ET.

The position is significant for Hovland at a course where he has already enjoyed the biggest FedExCup moment of his career. He won the Tour Championship at East Lake in 2023 and now has another opportunity to claim the title after two consistent rounds.

Viktor Hovland Admits Returning to East Lake Makes Frustration Worse

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Viktor Hovland admitted that returning to the site of his 2023 victory can actually make his current swing frustrations more difficult to handle.

He was asked on Friday whether returning to a place where he had previously won brought back positive memories. Hovland gave a candid response.

“It almost pisses me off more because I know that, oh, I used to be able to do that, and now it feels a lot more difficult to do that,” Hovland said in his Friday press conference.

The issue, according to Hovland, is not that he is consistently hitting extreme, wayward shots. Instead, he does not feel completely comfortable with his swing and has been forced to make more compensation than he would prefer.

“It’s not so much that I’m hitting those crazy wayward shots right now, it’s just that I know when I’m swinging it doesn’t feel quite right,” Hovland said.

He added that he can still keep the ball straight, which has allowed him to produce results despite the lack of comfort.

“As long as the ball is going straight, I know I can score. That’s kind of where we are,” he said.

Hovland’s comments underline the difference between his current results and how he feels about his game.

Hovaland is leading the Tour Championship, but his own memories of what his swing once felt like remain a source of frustration.

Viktor Hovland Regains His Form With the Driver

Despite those concerns, Hovland has found a key part of his game at East Lake with his driving.

Viktor Hovland explained that his driver had been one of the biggest issues throughout the season, while his performance at the Travelers Championship showed what his game can look like when that part of his swing is working.

“At Travelers, for example, I was first in the field in driving, and my swing speeds were upwards of you know high 170 miles an hour and I was hitting it really straight,” Hovland said.

The problem has been maintaining that feeling from one tournament to the next.

Hovland said he drove the ball poorly the previous week and was not particularly strong off the tee the week before that, despite not making major changes.

That inconsistency has been especially frustrating because Hovland knows the level he can reach. He had eight top-10 finishes in 2023, while he managed three in 2026.

Still, his current position gives him a chance to turn his improved driving into another major result. Hovland is tied with Ryan Gerard at 10-under after two rounds and will have the final tee time Saturday.

A second Tour Championship title is now within reach, with Hovland entering the third round at the top of the leaderboard.