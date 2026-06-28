Viktor Hovland’s Personal Admission on New Girlfriend Tuva Jensen After Hard-Launch

Viktor Hovland is not single anymore. The Norwegian hard-launched his relationship at the Masters earlier this year.

He is dating a 27-year-old teacher, Tuva Dahl Jensen, from Children’s International School near Oslo.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner chose the Par 3 Contest as the perfect occasion to make his relationship public. Hovland had Jensen as his caddie and shared a passionate kiss on the green to make it official.

“I thought it was really nice to share that moment with the Par 3 tournament together,” Hovland revealed to Viaplay. “We had a lot of fun. There are a lot of people who do that.”

Hovland has been single for a very long time. Previously, there were rumors about him dating a Norwegian travel blogger named Kristin Sorsdal, but it was never confirmed.

“It was nice and got to share with Ludvig and Matt, who we’ve gotten to know a little better with the wife and stuff. We had a lot of fun,” he added.

Jensen loves living a low-key life, so little is known about when she and Hovland met or how long they have been dating.

Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend, Tuva Jensen, Comes From a Creative Family

Jensen is originally from Fredrikstad, Norway. She comes from a deeply rooted entertainment background in Norway, though she has chosen a notably different professional path.

Jensen’s family is highly active in Norway’s live performance and arts scene.

Her father, Atle, is a well-known revue performer in Norway. Revue is a niche but beloved style of live theatrical entertainment that blends comedy, music and satire.

Jensen’s mother, Jeanett, is also involved in the creative arts world. Her twin brother, Ola, is a musician and singer who frequently performs live alongside their father.

Before fully settling into her teaching career, Jensen worked as a bartender and waitress at Bathuset Scene, a popular live performance and event venue in Fredrikstad, where her father and brother regularly put on shows.

Viktor Hovland’s Ryder Cup ‘Single’ Moment is Still One of the Most Memorable Moments

Before Jensen came into the picture, Hovland’s relationship status was a beloved running joke in the golf world, peaking spectacularly during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Team Europe had just won a dominant victory over the United States and as is tradition, the team gathered on the Spanish Steps for celebratory gala photos.

Every single one of Hovland’s 11 European teammates had their wives or girlfriends by their sides, kissing and posing for the cameras. Hovland, the lone bachelor on the team, was left standing by himself looking playfully awkward.

Instead of feeling embarrassed, he famously leaned into the joke.

Before leaving Rome, Hovland made sure to orchestrate a photo where he lay grinning on the grass, surrounded by all 11 of his teammates’ wives and girlfriends. The image instantly became a legendary golf meme.