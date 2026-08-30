Viktor Hovland Reveals Personal Reason Behind Black Ribbon at Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland entered the final weekend of the 2026 Tour Championship in a strong position. The Norwegian golfer remained near the top of the leaderboard at East Lake Golf Club as he chased another FedEx Cup title.

Hovland produced a strong round on Saturday and moved closer to the lead. Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy also remained in contention as the tournament headed toward its final round.

During the third round, however, another detail about Hovland caught attention. He wore a black ribbon on his cap while competing in Atlanta.

With that detail drawing attention, the reason behind it can now be explained.

Viktor Hovland Wore Black Ribbon to Honor King Harald V

Viktor Hovland wore a black mourning ribbon on his cap during Round 3 of the 2026 Tour Championship to honor Norway’s King Harald V.

King Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday, August 28, at the age of 89, according to Reuters. He served as Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991 and was Europe’s oldest living monarch.

Hovland used the ribbon as a tribute following the king’s death. The gesture also reflected Hovland’s Norwegian connection as the country’s leading golfer on the PGA Tour.

Norwegian golfer Kristoffer Reitan also wore a mourning band following King Harald’s death.

The Norwegian royal palace said King Harald died after doctors treated him for a bacterial infection in his blood. He had entered the hospital earlier in August. His death prompted nationwide mourning in Norway, while politicians, European monarchs, and prominent Norwegian figures paid tribute.

King Harald had ruled since 1991. In 2024, he said he would not abdicate despite reducing his official engagements.

His son, Haakon, is set to become Norway’s new king, while his daughter, Ingrid Alexandra, becomes crown princess.

Based on the available information, Round 3 remains the only confirmed round in which Hovland wore the black ribbon. No reliable information confirms that he wore it during Sunday’s final round.

The tribute came as Hovland also battled for one of the biggest prizes of his season.

Viktor Hovland Takes One-Shot Lead Into Final Round

Viktor Hovland shot a 5-under 65 in Round 3 and took the solo lead at the Tour Championship.

The 28-year-old Norwegian made four birdies across his final six holes. He birdied Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to reach 15-under par.

Ryan Gerard finished one shot behind Hovland at 14 under after a 4-under 66. The two golfers were set to play together again in Sunday’s final group at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Hovland, the 2023 Tour Championship winner, entered the final 18 holes with another FedEx Cup title within reach. The tournament also offered a $10 million top prize.

“I’ve given myself an opportunity, I’ve taken it. And here we are — after 54 holes, we’re in a good spot,” Hovland said, according to “The Strait Times.”

He added, “If I can keep hitting fairways and give myself a few more looks, I think I’m pretty deadly with that putter.”

Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, and Chris Gotterup sat tied at 12 under behind the leaders.

Rory McIlroy also moved back into contention after shooting a 7-under 63. He finished the third round at 10 under.

Hovland therefore entered the final round atop a crowded leaderboard. At the same time, his black ribbon served as a personal tribute during an important week of his season.