Viktor Hovland Chasing Scottie Scheffler Again in Familiar Position

The 2026 FedExCup Playoffs have begun with the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, where the top players on the PGA Tour are competing for an early advantage in the postseason. Scottie Scheffler entered the event as the world No. 1 and FedExCup leader, while Viktor Hovland is among the players looking to challenge him during the opening playoff event.

Scheffler’s form has been closely watched throughout the season. Despite remaining the top player in the world and leading the TOUR in scoring average, he has recorded only one win in 2026 and has finished runner-up four times. Hovland, meanwhile, arrived after showing signs of a return to strong form, including his victory over Scheffler at the Travelers Championship earlier this season.

Viktor Hovland Again Finds Himself Chasing Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 64 on Friday at the St. Jude Championship to move to 8-under for the tournament and into a tie for second with Sungjae Im. That left him three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who produced a 9-under 61 to take control of the leaderboard at 11-under.

The situation has a familiar look for Hovland.

At the Travelers Championship, Scheffler also produced a spectacular Friday round and established a significant advantage.

Viktor Hovland stayed within reach before making up the deficit during the final round and forcing a playoff. He then defeated Scheffler on the first playoff hole to claim the title.

Scheffler’s 61 at TPC Southwind again created separation at the top, but Hovland’s 64 ensured that he remained the closest challenger.

According to “CBS Sports,” Hovland’s round was the second-best score of the week at that point.

Viktor Hovland’s recent comments after the Travelers victory also provide context for his current position. Viktor Hovland said, “I just proved a lot to myself that I have got the game now, and I really made some big strides in just the way I’ve driven it all week.”

He also said, “I just want to continue that trend. Whether I win or lose or whatever, I just want to play good golf and have fun out here again.”

Viktor Hovland now has another 36 holes to reduce the three-shot deficit. The immediate challenge is Scheffler, who showed on Friday that his best golf can create a substantial gap over the field.

Scottie Scheffler Builds Lead After Record-Matching 61

Scheffler’s second round was the defining performance of Friday at TPC Southwind.

He opened with five consecutive birdies, matching a career-high for the start of a round, and continued to build momentum throughout the day.

“I was able to get off to a good start. Really just a dream start,” Scheffler said after the round.

He eventually made 11 birdies and finished with a 61, tying the course record. He narrowly missed becoming the first player to shoot 60 at TPC Southwind after leaving a 15-foot birdie putt short on the final hole.

The round came after a season in which Scheffler had faced questions about his results despite maintaining an elite statistical level.

PGA Tour noted that his true Strokes Gained figure for 2026 remained among the strongest seasons on TOUR since 1983, even though his win total had fallen from six in 2025 to one this year.

Scottie Scheffler also has four runner-up finishes in 2026, including the loss to Hovland at the Travelers Championship.

His performance at the St. Jude Championship has now given him another opportunity to convert a lead into a victory.

Behind Viktor Hovland and Im, Ludvig Aberg sits at 7-under, while Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, and Brian Harman are at 6-under.

Wyndham Clark, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Jake Knapp are another shot back at 5-under.

With Scheffler three shots clear and Hovland again closest to him, the next two rounds will determine whether the Travelers Championship pattern can repeat itself or whether Scheffler can finally turn another strong position into a victory.