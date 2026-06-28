Viktor Hovland Makes Surprising Admission About Scottie Scheffler Ahead of Travelers Final Round

Viktor Hovland will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship after firing a third-round 64 to move to 20-under par at TPC River Highlands. The Norwegian overtook world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who followed his second-round 60 with a 67 to sit one stroke back at 19-under.

With the PGA Tour Signature Event set for a head-to-head finish, Hovland addressed what it is like competing alongside Scheffler, saying the mutual respect between the pair helps elevate both players. He also cautioned that despite their advantage atop the leaderboard, the chasing pack remains capable of making a late charge.

Viktor Hovland Explains Why Scottie Scheffler Is One of His Favorite Playing Partners

Hovland looked back to his best on Saturday, carding seven birdies against just one bogey to seize the outright lead. Speaking to reporters after the round, he described the atmosphere when paired with Scheffler and explained why their competitive relationship works so well.

“Yeah, Scottie and I have played a lot, and I’d like to think of most of the guys in this field, we are professionals, and it shouldn’t matter too much who we play with, but it does matter a little bit,” Hovland said.

“We have a good rapport, and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other’s games.”

The Norwegian added that each player’s quality motivates the other throughout the round.

“When he hits a good shot, I try to hit a good shot, and there’s mutual respect.”

“We say, Good shot, to each other. I think it’s a really good vibe.”

Hovland also reflected on returning to contention after an inconsistent stretch. According to the PGA Tour, he entered the week following a missed cut at the U.S. Open but believed encouraging signs had already appeared with his solo third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

“It was really fun. Just had a great time. You know, it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position,” Hovland said. “To go head-to-head against the best player in the world and pull off some great shots, it was just a lot of fun.”

Viktor Hovland Warns Chasing Pack Still Has a Chance at Travelers Championship

Although Hovland and Scheffler have separated themselves from the field heading into the final round, the Norwegian does not believe Sunday’s battle will necessarily be a two-man race.

Asked whether he planned to attack early, Hovland pointed to the low-scoring nature of TPC River Highlands and stressed that several players remain within striking distance.

“Yeah, and I think that’s kind of the beauty of this golf course,” Hovland said.

“You know, I think Scottie and I have separated ourselves from the rest of the field, but at the same time, you know, 14- or 15-under is still very much in this thing if they go and shoot a very low score tomorrow.”

“So we still have to go out there and, you know, play very similar to what we did today. Otherwise, we’re bringing in a lot more guys.”

The leaderboard supports Hovland’s assessment. As play heads into Sunday, Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia are tied for third at 15-under, while Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin, and Eric Cole sit at 13-under. Keith Mitchell and Si Woo Kim are among those at 12-under, leaving several established PGA Tour players within range if the leaders falter.

Still, the spotlight remains firmly on the final pairing. Hovland enters the day with momentum after his 64, while Scheffler, despite surrendering the lead, remains just one shot behind and is chasing his latest PGA Tour victory.

The matchup also features two of the game’s premier ball-strikers, with Hovland acknowledging the challenge and motivation of competing directly against the world’s top-ranked golfer.

If both maintain the level they showed through three rounds, Sunday’s Travelers Championship finale could become one of the PGA Tour’s most compelling head-to-head finishes of the season.