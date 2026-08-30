Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen, Remains a PGA Tour Mystery

Viktor Hovland was previously known on the PGA Tour for his single status, but the star shocked the golf world by hard launching his relationship with girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen, at the Masters. Hovland does not have a wife, but did reveal a new girlfriend in 2026.

Jensen served as Hovland’s caddie at the Masters Par 3 Contest as the couple announced their relationship to the world.

Despite the couple’s very public announcement, Hovland and Jensen have attempted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Hovland’s Instagram page is absent of Jensen and instead focuses on golf.

Little is known about Jensen other than she teaches at the Children’s International School in Norway. We do know that the couple appeared extremely happy during their appearance at Augusta National.

On the course, Hovland is back to being in top form and is in contention to win the Tour Championship.

Here’s what you need to know about Hovland and his girlfriend.

Prior to Hard Launching Relationship With Girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen, Viktor Hovland Went Viral for Single Status

Back in 2023, Hovland went viral at the Ryder Cup for his single status. While most of the golfers were accompanied by their wives or girlfriends, Hovland competed at the Ryder Cup solo.

Hovland created several viral photos including one where he posed with the trophy alongside all of the other golfers’ significant others. During a January interview with Skratch’s Dan Rapaport, Hovland revealed that his previous single status provided one of the funniest barbs from the gallery.

“One (fan) said, ‘Yeah, three Ryder Cups and no girlfriend. Hmm, kind of weird,'” Hovland revealed with a smile.

Viktor Hovland Is Originally From Norway, But Played College Golf at Oklahoma State

Hovland is originally from Oslo, Norway, but played college golf at Oklahoma State. There is some debate regarding where Hovland currently lives.

Hovland’s residence is officially listed as Stillwater, Oklahoma, on the PGA Tour website. Yet, a 2024 report indicated that Hovland moved to Palm Beach.

Viktor Hovland’s Career Earnings Top $43 Million

During his PGA Tour career, Hovland has earned more than $43 million. Hovland has a chance to boost this number with a strong finish at the Tour Championship.

The tournament’s total purse is $40 million, while the winner earns $10 million. Second place still takes home a massive check for $5 million.

Hovland headed into the final round of the 2026 Tour Championship in the lead. The golfer admitted that the revised format makes the tournament at East Lake feel a bit different.

“This feels different than 2023,” Hovland told reporters on August 29. “Just because of the format, I feel like it’s anybody’s game this week versus in ’23 — although you’re playing for way more points in the first two events leading up to this event, I feel like it was harder to win in ’23.

“Definitely just feels more like a Tour Championship, but I’ll take it.”