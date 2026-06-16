US Open at Shinnecock Hills: Complete TV Schedule, Live Stream and How to Watch

The 2026 U.S. Open returns to historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, marking the sixth time the iconic venue has hosted the championship. Organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA), the tournament brings together a 156-player field featuring the world’s top professionals and amateurs competing for one of golf’s most prestigious titles.

Defending champion J.J. Spaun headlines the field as he returns to defend the trophy he won in 2025. Other major names expected to compete include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. The championship also marks another historic chapter for Shinnecock Hills, which remains the only club to host the U.S. Open across three different centuries.

NBC Sports and the USGA will provide extensive coverage throughout championship week. Fans will have access to more than 200 hours of live programming across NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Peacock, the USGA App and usopen.com. Peacock’s exclusive “U.S. Open All-Access Presented by Deloitte” will offer whip-around coverage throughout the tournament, while Sunday’s final broadcast hour will feature the commercial-free “Rolex Hour.”

US Open 2026 TV Schedule and Live Coverage

Coverage begins before the opening round with Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open,” delivering daily previews, analysis, and post-round coverage from Shinnecock Hills.

Thursday, June 18

The first round on Thursday, June 18, will air on USA Network from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Coverage then shifts to Peacock and NBCSN from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Friday’s second round will be available on Peacock and NBCSN from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET before NBC takes over from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Weekend coverage begins Saturday with USA Network carrying early action from 10 a.m. to noon ET. NBC and Peacock will then broadcast the third round from noon until 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

The final round on Sunday starts on USA Network from 9 a.m. to noon ET before NBC and Peacock carry the championship conclusion from noon until 7 p.m. The final hour will be presented as the uninterrupted “Rolex Hour.”

Golf Channel will also air daily editions of “Live From the U.S. Open” before and after competition throughout the week.

Peacock, Featured Groups and Streaming Options

Peacock serves as the primary streaming home of the championship and will simulcast all NBC broadcasts. The platform will also offer exclusive streaming features unavailable on traditional television.

One of the headline offerings is “U.S. Open All-Access Presented by Deloitte,” described by NBC Sports as a golf version of NFL RedZone. Hosted by Trey Wingo, the feed provides continuous whip-around coverage of key moments from across the course.

Featured Groups coverage will also be available throughout the championship. Fans can follow select marquee groups through dedicated streams on Peacock, usopen.com, the USGA App, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

According to the USGA, three morning groups and three afternoon groups will be featured during the opening two rounds.

Peacock will additionally carry the Sky Sports U.S. Open feed during the weekend, providing an alternate international broadcast perspective.

Fans who prefer audio coverage can follow the action through SiriusXM Radio, which will provide more than 20 hours of live championship coverage and surrounding programming.

Shinnecock Hills Hosts Another Historic Championship

Shinnecock Hills remains one of the most significant venues in American golf history. Founded in 1891, the club is one of the five founding members of the USGA.

The course previously hosted U.S. Opens in 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004 and 2018, when Brooks Koepka captured his second consecutive championship. The 2026 edition adds another chapter to that legacy.

This year’s championship also carries added significance, as Shinnecock Hills becomes the only club to host the U.S. Open in three different centuries.

With a world-class field, extensive television and streaming coverage, and one of golf’s most historic venues, fans will have multiple ways to follow every shot from the opening tee ball through Sunday’s final putt at the 126th U.S. Open.