Weather Delay at Biltmore Championship: When Will Play Resume?

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville is heading into its final round as the tournament reaches its closing stage in North Carolina. Players are preparing for the last round of competition with the tournament title still to be decided.

The event has reached an important point on Sunday, with the final round set to determine the outcome of the Biltmore Championship in Asheville. The tournament has provided another opportunity for the field to compete before the final round concludes.

However, the final day has now been disrupted early. Tournament officials have provided an update on the scheduled start, as weather conditions are affecting preparations at the course.

Biltmore Championship Final Round Delayed by Fog

The start of the final round of the Biltmore Championship in Asheville has been delayed by 20 minutes because of fog.

PGA Tour Communications announced the update on Sunday, confirming that players will begin the final round later than originally scheduled.

“The start of the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville is delayed 30 minutes due to fog,” PGA Tour Communications posted on X.

The delay comes as the tournament enters its final round. Fog can affect visibility across the course, making conditions difficult for players and tournament personnel.

As a result, officials have adjusted the starting time by 20 minutes. The decision allows the tournament to address the conditions before players begin their final-round schedules.

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville is now set to continue after the brief delay. Players will have to adjust their preparations around the revised start time.

At this stage, the information provided by PGA Tour Communications only confirms the 20-minute delay. No further weather-related changes to the schedule were included in the update.

Rory McIlroy Chases Historic Finish at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy came close to making history during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. His approach to the par-five 18th stopped just short of the hole, leaving him with a tap-in eagle.

Only one albatross has been recorded on the 18th hole of Wentworth’s West Course in official competition. Ross Fisher achieved the feat in 2019, while albatrosses have also been recorded on the first, fourth and 12th holes.

McIlroy finished his third round with a 69 and moved to 11 under, two shots behind joint leaders Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira.

The Northern Irishman now has a chance to win the BMW PGA Championship for a second time. He first lifted the trophy in 2014.

“I’d love to win this tournament again. It’s been 12 years and I have so many great memories of Wentworth,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy also reflected on his long connection with the venue, having first visited Wentworth as a 10-year-old. He now has a house on the estate and has built a strong history at the course.

“I came here for the first time I think as a 10-year-old to watch the World Matchplay all the way back in the day,” McIlroy said. “Fast-forward, I’ve won this event; I’ve played a lot here; we now have a house on the estate as well.”

Patrick Reed also remains relevant to McIlroy’s Race to Dubai battle, although Reed withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship because of injury. A second-place finish for McIlroy would move him into the lead in the season-long standings.

With one round remaining, McIlroy is chasing both another Wentworth title and a significant opportunity in the Race to Dubai.