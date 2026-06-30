YouTube Golf Star Wesley Bryan Receives Disappointing Career News

Former PGA Tour winner and YouTube golf star Wesley Bryan came agonizingly close to earning a spot in the 154th Open Championship on Tuesday, only to see his hopes slip away on the final green.

Competing at Final Qualifying at West Lancashire, Bryan entered his final hole in position to reach a playoff for one of the five available spots at Royal Birkdale. But after missing an approximately 8-foot putt for par on the 18th hole, he finished one shot outside the qualifying places, likely ending his bid to compete in golf’s final major of the season.

The disappointing finish capped off an impressive day for Bryan, who had climbed into contention with a late charge and appeared poised to force extra holes before the costly miss.

Bryan’s Open Dream Ends On Final Green

Bryan, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion who has become one of golf’s biggest YouTube personalities through the Bryan Bros channel, was searching for his first Open Championship appearance since 2018.

Entering his final two holes at 7-under par, Bryan looked to be in strong position after making a birdie on a par 5 to move into a tie for fourth place.

Social media updates throughout the afternoon documented the drama as Bryan walked up the 18th fairway knowing a par would likely extend his day.

Golf reporter Brentley Romine posted before the final hole that Bryan sat tied for fourth and that a par “should get him into playoff.”

Instead, disaster struck.

Bryan failed to convert his par putt from roughly eight feet, carding a bogey that dropped him into a tie for sixth. With only the top five finishers advancing from West Lancashire, the missed putt appears set to cost him a place at Royal Birkdale.

While there remained a slim mathematical possibility that later scores could create a playoff for the final qualifying spot, Bryan’s chances became extremely unlikely following the bogey.

Update: Wes misses a 7-footer for par, closes with bogey and will likely fall a shot short of qualifying. https://t.co/Ca76VsZkHi — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) June 30, 2026

Strong Performance Ends In Heartbreak

Despite the disappointing finish, Bryan’s performance showed he was capable of competing against a strong Final Qualifying field.

The West Lancashire qualifier featured several recognizable names, including former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, former major winner Danny Willett and Bryan’s brother, fellow YouTube creator George Bryan.

Players faced a grueling 36-hole test with only five Open Championship berths available from a field of approximately 70 competitors.

Bryan spent much of the afternoon battling around the cut line before his birdie on the closing par 5 briefly put him in position to qualify for the first major championship of his career in eight years.

Instead, everything came down to one putt.

The heartbreaking miss denied Bryan what would have been one of the biggest moments of his recent professional career. While he has built one of golf’s largest digital audiences through YouTube alongside his brother, Bryan has continued pursuing professional golf, making starts on both the PGA Tour and through qualifying events.

However, Bryan is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour after participating in LIV Golf-backed creator event The Duels, which the Tour ruled was an unauthorized tournament.

On Tuesday, he proved he could still contend against elite competition. But one missed putt on the final green ultimately separated him from a return to The Open Championship and a place in the field at Royal Birkdale.