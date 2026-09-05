What is the Walker Cup in Golf? Everything you Need to Know

Dating back to 1922, the Walker Cup is a biennial, two-day, 10-player team competition. It pits the top male American amateurs against the best amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland in a Ryder Cup-esque event full of tradition.

What’s unusual about this year’s competition, however, is that the Walker Cup competition occurred last year as well. While the event has traditionally taken place every other year, the USGA and the R&A agreed to shift the competition. Instead, moving it to even-numbered years to avoid conflicts with other biennial events. But, the change does create an usual back-to-back edition for 2025 and 2026.

Walker Cup

This year, the Walker Cup heads to Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, Ireland where the 51st competition will take place on the club’s historic Old Course.

Lahinch is known for its long and impressive golf history. Founded in 1892, it has been home to the South of Ireland Amateur Championship since the 1890s, one of the country’s most prestigious amateur events.

The Walker Cup brings the top male amateurs from the United states against a team of the top male amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland, which includes England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

While Lahinch host’s this years Walker Cup, the tournament will return to the United States for its next match up. In 2028, the competition will head to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, in Bandon Oregon. This destination is known for traditional Scottish-style links golf and dramatic coastal bluffs that offer sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. The Walker Cup is known for choosing spectacular courses, and Bandon Dunes is no exception.

The Format

Like the Ryder Cup, the Walker Cup features team and individual match play. The competition consists of foursomes(alternate shot) and singles (match play).

The festivities begin with a Friday night opening ceremony before the golf tees off on Saturday morning.

Each day begins with four foursomes matches before switching over to singles in the afternoon. Saturday features eight singles matches, while all 10 players from each team compete in Sunday’s singles session.

A full point is awarded for a win, while a tied match earns each team a half-point. With 26 total points available, the United States needs 13 points to retain the Walker Cup, while Great Britain and Ireland must reach 13.5 points to take the Cup.

U.S. Walker Cup Roster in order of Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking

The American team enters Lahinch with serious firepower. Seven of the 10 players are ranked inside the world’s top 10, led by No. 1 Preston Stout and No. 2 Tyler Watts. The team also features some Waker Cup experience with Stewart Hagestad making his sixth appearance in the competition.

Preston Stout (1)

Tyler Watts (2)

William Jennings (4)

Miles Russell (5)

Ryder Cowan (6)

Josiah Gilbert (7)

Ethan Fang (9)

Kihei Akina (11)

Jay Leng Jr. (12)

Stewart Hagestad (25)

GB&I Walker Cup Roster in order of Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking

Meanwhile, Great Britain and Ireland will enter the competition looking to end an 11-year drought. The Americans have won the last five Walker Cups. That includes last year’s 17-9 victory at Cypress Point, and lead all-time 40-9-1.