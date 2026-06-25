Will Ferrell’s New Golf Character Crashes Travelers Championship

The practice range at TPC River Highlands is usually reserved for players making final adjustments before one of the PGA Tour’s biggest events. On Wednesday ahead of the Travelers Championship, however, one of Hollywood’s biggest comedic stars stole the spotlight.

Will Ferrell arrived in full costume as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, the fictional golfer he portrays in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series The Hawk. Wearing a loud red-and-blue golf outfit, plaid pants, a visor emblazoned with “HAWK,” and accompanied by several caddies, Ferrell transformed a section of the driving range into an impromptu comedy set while interacting with PGA Tour stars.

The actor’s appearance served as a promotional event for the new series, which follows Hawkins, a former elite golfer attempting to revive his once-promising career later in life.

Ferrell Had PGA Tour Stars Laughing Throughout the Day

Rather than simply making a ceremonial appearance, Ferrell stayed in character throughout the event, interviewing players as they wrapped up practice sessions. Harris English, Ben Griffin and Rickie Fowler were among those who stopped to chat with “The Hawk,” who delivered one absurd joke after another.

Ferrell joked that professional golf could use more theatrics, encouraging players to yell phrases like “Momma!” or even a bird-like “Cacaw!” at the exact moment they strike the golf ball. The over-the-top suggestion was exactly the type of humor fans have come to expect from the actor behind iconic characters from films like Anchorman, Talladega Nights and Step Brothers.

The comedy didn’t stop there. At one point, Ferrell claimed his golf glove smelled like “a shrimp burrito stuffed inside a baby’s diaper,” before jokingly offering it to media personnel to smell. He also asked each golfer whether they had ever hit a spectator with an opening tee shot and playfully suggested English should begin introducing himself as “Harrison.”

Ferrell even poked fun at his own golf game, saying he considers himself more of a “Thursday-Friday golfer” because he always seems to play well enough to make the cut before falling apart on the weekend.

Ironically, the joke doesn’t quite apply at the Travelers Championship anymore. Since the tournament became one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the traditional 36-hole cut has been eliminated, guaranteeing every player four rounds.

Before wrapping up his appearance, “The Hawk” also made his way near the putting green, where dozens of fans had gathered in hopes of collecting autographs from PGA Tour stars. Still fully committed to the character, Ferrell greeted spectators, signed autographs and soaked in the atmosphere as the crowd chanted, “Hawk! Hawk! Hawk!”

Scottie Scheffler Appreciates Golf’s Growing Mainstream Appeal

While Ferrell’s antics entertained fans gathered around the range, they also earned praise from the world’s top-ranked player.

Defending Travelers Championship winner Scottie Scheffler said having comedians and entertainers involved with golf helps introduce the sport to new audiences while creating a fun atmosphere for both players and spectators.

Scheffler said he enjoys seeing golf receive more mainstream attention through television and streaming projects, mentioning not only Ferrell’s upcoming Netflix series but also recent scripted golf productions that have brought the game into pop culture.

The two-time Masters champion believes golf’s popularity has continued to surge in recent years, particularly following the boom in participation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Scheffler, the game’s unique ability to bring people together for several uninterrupted hours remains one of its greatest strengths.

He explained that some of his closest friendships have come through golf and believes the sport teaches valuable life lessons because of its constant challenges. Spending an afternoon outside with friends, competing while enjoying conversation, is something Scheffler feels has become increasingly rare in today’s busy world.

Netflix Hopes ‘The Hawk’ Finds an Audience

Ferrell has played countless memorable characters throughout his career, and Lonnie Hawkins appears poised to become his latest eccentric creation. Based on the early promotional appearances, the washed-up golfer combines overconfidence, awkward charm and complete unpredictability.

The series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on July 16.