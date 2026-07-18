Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ Arrives on Netflix to Mixed Early Reviews

Will Ferrell has spent more than two decades establishing himself as one of comedy’s biggest stars. Whether portraying an overconfident news anchor in Anchorman, an immature NASCAR driver in Talladega Nights, one-half of the unforgettable duo in Step Brothers, or a competitive figure skater in Blades of Glory, Ferrell has made a career out of playing larger-than-life characters whose outrageous personalities became fan favorites.

That history made The Hawk one of Netflix’s more anticipated comedy releases of the summer.

The 10-episode series marks Ferrell’s first starring role in a scripted television comedy. Set in the world of professional golf, The Hawk follows former PGA star Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins as he attempts to revive his playing career while navigating a strained relationship with his son, Lance, who has become a successful golfer in his own right.

While the premise seemed like a natural fit for Ferrell’s brand of sports comedy, the show’s debut has been met with a more muted response from television critics than many expected.

‘The Hawk’ Features a Veteran Comedy Cast

Beyond Ferrell, The Hawk brings together several recognizable comedy veterans.

Molly Shannon plays Lonnie’s estranged wife Stacy, while Jimmy Tatro stars as his son Lance, whose PGA success creates much of the tension throughout the series. Fortune Feimster appears as Sam, Lonnie’s unlikely caddie, while Luke Wilson portrays rival golfer Golden Fisk.

The cast also includes Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman.

Critics Say the Series Doesn’t Match Ferrell’s Best Sports Comedies

Much of the early criticism has centered on comparisons to Ferrell’s previous work. Several reviewers argue that The Hawk doesn’t bring enough fresh ideas to separate itself from those earlier films.

The comeback story, father-son conflict and exaggerated humor all echo themes audiences have already seen from the actor in movies like Talladega Nights, leading some reviewers to question whether the series offers anything particularly new.

Several reviews also note that the show’s original concept appeared to evolve during development. Early reports surrounding the project suggested it would take a satirical look at professional golf’s changing landscape, particularly the rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

According to critics, however, those themes play only a minor role in the finished product, with the story instead focusing almost entirely on Lonnie’s personal comeback.

Reviewers Point to Story and Character Development

While Ferrell’s energetic performance has been widely acknowledged, many believe the series struggles to develop its central character over the course of ten episodes.

Lonnie is portrayed as loud, impulsive and self-centered – traits that have often defined Ferrell’s most memorable characters. The difference is that those earlier characters typically experienced meaningful growth or were balanced by stronger ensemble casts.

With The Hawk, there’s debate that Lonnie remains largely unchanged throughout the season, making the show’s emotional moments less impactful than intended. Instead of watching a character evolve, critics say viewers spend much of the series watching variations of the same joke and personality.

Some people also felt the series struggles to balance broad comedy with family drama. While the relationship between Lonnie and his son provides the emotional backbone of the story, the storyline never fully reaches the depth the premise promises.