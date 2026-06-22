Wyndham Clark Makes Personal Admission Minutes After US Open Amid Backlash

Wyndham Clark had just won the second US Open of his career, but the golfer was self aware enough to realize that the crowd was not rooting for him at Shinnecock Hills. Clark pointed to an incident last year where the golfer trashed the locker room at Oakmont as a major reason why the crowd was against him at the US Open.

The 2-time major winner issued another apology in the minutes following his US Open win. Clark admitted that the tepid reception was “self-deserved” amid recent behavior.

“New York didn’t really like me — I love you guys,” Clark noted, per NBC Los Angeles. “But I get it. Some of it’s self-deserved.

“I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret, and I’ve been sorry multiple times and I’m still sorry, so hopefully I can win you guys over eventually.”

Here’s what you need to know about Clark’s US Open win.

Wyndham Clark Claims US Open Crowd Rooted for Scottie Scheffler

Another factor in the crowd’s potential lukewarm response to Clark was Scottie Scheffler’s push to achieve the career Grand Slam. Scheffler only needs a US Open win to join Rory McIlroy and other stars in making rare golf history by winning all four majors.

Clark admitted that Scheffler’s late push likely also contributed to the crowd’s lack of a response.

“I get it — they were rooting for Scottie,” Clark added. “Grand Slams only happen a few times. He’s going to get it. He’s the best player in the world. But today it’s my day.”

Wyndham Clark Paid for the Locker Room Damage After 2025 US Open

The incident occurred in 2025 after Clark missed the cut during the 2025 US Open. Clark took out his frustration on the historic lockers at Oakmont.

“You may have heard a lot of stories. I will give you the facts,” Oakmont’s pro emeritus Bob Ford told Golfweek’s Alan Shipnuck during a June 20, interview. “Wyndham has done everything that was asked of him by both the USGA and Oakmont together. The lockers are fixed and he did pay for them.”

Wyndham Clark Issued Apology After 2025 US Open Meltdown

Back in 2025, Clark apologized after the incident as well. Clark noted that he “deeply” regretted the incident.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” Clark remarked in June 2025, per Sports Illustrated. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up.”

Even if Clark did not have a complicated recent history, the golfer would likely have found it challenging to compete against the fan support for a star like Scheffler. It will be worth watching how Clark’s recent win and apology impacts his public perception at future PGA events.