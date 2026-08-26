Wyndham Clark Points to Bryson DeChambeau in Response to Cheating Accusations

Wyndham Clark has addressed the scrutiny surrounding his final round of the BMW Championship after a rules-related moment at Bellerive Country Club drew attention during his victory. The two-time U.S. Open champion was seen using multiple clubs while assessing a lie in the rough on the 14th hole.

Clark was asked about the incident ahead of the Tour Championship and rejected the suggestion that he had improved his lie. He also referenced previous controversies involving himself and Bryson DeChambeau, saying, “When the cameras are on you, they’re going to find anything.” Clark enters the Tour Championship third in the FedExCup standings after winning the BMW Championship by three shots.

Wyndham Clark Responds to BMW Championship Rules Scrutiny

The incident occurred during Clark’s final round at Bellerive Country Club. After hitting his tee shot into the rough on the par-4 14th, he went through his pre-shot routine while assessing the lie.

The CBS broadcast showed Clark taking different irons from his bag and placing them near the ball while making practice swings. His caddie, David Pelekoudas, also moved between Clark and the camera during the routine.

CBS analysts Trevor Immelman and Frank Nobilo discussed the sequence on the broadcast.

“He’s taking a long look at this. This is like the third club that he’s placed down behind the ball there,” Immelman said.

Nobilo responded, “So the lie might be better.”

The footage led to discussion among golf fans, with some questioning whether Clark had improved the conditions around his ball.

Clark addressed the situation before the Tour Championship and said he did not believe he had done anything improper.

“I think any player, when they’re trying to judge a lie, takes out different clubs to see what it feels like,” Clark said. “I never fully put the club down behind it. So I don’t think anything of it.”

He added that the attention can increase when cameras capture a player’s routine.

“When the cameras are on you, they’re going to find anything,” Clark said. “I think you saw that in Bryson’s case. It happened to me at the US Open. It happened to me at Bay Hill.”

Clark said the lie at Bellerive was not poor and that he was simply trying to understand the conditions before making his shot.

“That lie was never bad. It was more just judging what it was,” he said. “So by no means did I take a bad lie and make it really good so people can think what they want.”

Wyndham Clark References Bryson DeChambeau and Past Incidents

Clark specifically pointed to Bryson DeChambeau while discussing the scrutiny that can follow players when cameras capture potentially questionable-looking moments.

“It’s happened to a lot of guys where they can see stuff that maybe looks like something that maybe it’s not,” Clark said.

The reference came after DeChambeau faced a separate rules controversy at The Open, where he received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie. Clark said situations can appear different on camera from how they are experienced by the player.

Clark also referenced his own previous scrutiny at the U.S. Open and Bay Hill.

“I know I didn’t do anything that was costing the integrity of the field,” Clark said. “And, yeah, so that’s all I got to say about that.”

The USGA rules allow a player to ground the club lightly immediately in front of or behind the ball, except in situations covered by other restrictions. The provided information does not indicate that Clark was assessed a penalty for the 14th-hole incident.

Clark ultimately completed his BMW Championship victory with a three-shot margin over Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. The win was his third of 2026 and moved him to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings heading into the Tour Championship.

The latest scrutiny now comes as Clark prepares for the season finale, with his comments making clear that he does not believe the BMW Championship incident compromised the integrity of the competition.