Wyndham Clark’s Dad, Randall Clark, Overcame Tragic Personal News

Wyndham Clark has a chance to win the US Open on Father’s Day, and it was not too long ago that the family was concerned about the health of the golfer’s dad, Randall Clark. Back in 2024, Randall had open heart surgery and months later the PGA Tour golfer organized a trip to Pebble Beach to play with his dad and friends.

“So my dad, it’s his 70th birthday,” Wyndham noted in a September 2024, interview with PGA Tour Champions. “My dad about 16, 17 weeks ago had open heart surgery and it kind of put a lot of things in perspective. You know, 70 is a big number to make it to and all of his friends are around the same age.

“So, we brought out eight of his best friends, my brother and I, and we’re out here playing Spyglass and Pebble and enjoying ourselves. So, celebrating my dad.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Clark family.

Wyndham Clark’s Mom, Lise Clark, Tragically Died in 2013 From Breast Cancer

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The family has been through a lot together. Wyndham’s mom, Lise, tragically died in 2013 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The golfer admitted that his mother help smooth things out between himself and his dad amid a complicated relationship. Wyndham, Randall and the entire Clark family have bonded through a series of tragic events.

“So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going,” Clark told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach during a June 11, 2024, story titled, “Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open win was bigger than a golf victory.” “… My dad was a professional tennis player. Dads unknowingly put a lot of pressure on their kids sometimes, especially when they excelled at something.

“And so I felt a lot of pressure from my dad as well. And so I think the combination of those two, it just made it tough to where, you know, I felt a lot of pressure from my dad. And then I didn’t have my mom to go to after she passed, and so it was tough to deal with things.”

Wyndham Clark & Dad, Randall, Are on Good Terms Amid Complicated Relationship

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Now, Wyndham and his father are on better terms. Back in 2023, Wyndham’s relationship with his dad took center stage as the golfer won the US Open.

The major victory also served as a tribute to his late mom. Three years later, Wyndham has a chance to win another US Open, once again on Father’s Day.

“I love my dad, and he obviously loves me,” Clark told ESPN in 2024. “But it was tough for me at tournaments sometimes having him there.

“Now, he’s coming to tournaments, and I feel like our relationship is growing a ton, which is what I want. I want my dad to be there and embrace him after a win. I want to be able to enjoy our time together, which we do now and it’s really nice.”