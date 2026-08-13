Wyndham Clark Dealt Concerning News Ahead of FedEx Cup

Wyndham Clark enters the PGA Tour playoffs with one of the strongest resumes among the leading Player of the Year candidates. The American has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after beginning 2026 ranked 46th.

Clark has also produced two major wins this season. He captured the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and followed that with a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he closed with an 11-under 60 at TPC Craig Ranch.

The results have put Clark firmly in the Player of the Year conversation alongside Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Chris Gotterup. With the FedEx St. Jude Championship beginning the PGA Tour playoffs on August 13, the next three events could have a major impact on the award race.

Eamon Lynch Raises Concerns Over Wyndham Clark’s Player of the Year Case

Golf Channel contributor and Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch believes Clark faces an issue that has little to do with his results.

“I think he’s probably got an issue because this is ultimately a popularity vote and Wyndham Clark is a polarising guy amongst them in the locker room,” Lynch said on Golf Channel.

Lynch’s comments were highlighted by Golfweek’s Todd Kelly, who noted that Clark’s second U.S. Open title and CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory have made him one of the leading candidates.

Clark is the only player among the main contenders to have won a major championship this season. He also won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by three strokes after shooting 60 in the final round.

His other strong results include a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament and a fifth-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

Damon Hack also pointed to Clark’s resume when discussing the race on the Golf Channel.

“We always talk about venues mattering in this game. You won a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, which I think counts for more,” Hack said.

Clark’s 2026 season has been a major turnaround from his 2025 campaign. He was frequently discussed last year after incidents involving broken lockers and a thrown driver. Social media clips have also raised questions about possible improvements to his lies in the rough and other potential rules violations.

The Player of the Year award is voted on by PGA Tour players, which is why Lynch believes Clark’s standing among his peers could become an important factor.

Lynch instead selected Cameron Young as his current favorite. Young won The Players Championship, finished second at The Open Championship, and won a Signature Event at Doral.

Wyndham Clark Has Three Playoff Events to Strengthen His Case

Clark still has an opportunity to make his results difficult to overlook. He enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and is scheduled to compete in all three playoff events.

His 2026 numbers remain strong despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He won the U.S. Open with a four-under score and finished the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at 30 under.

Clark also finished fifth at the Travelers Championship and third at the Memorial Tournament. He ranks fourth in regular-season FedExCup points with 2,255.

His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 1.110 ranks 11th on the PGA Tour. He is also fourth in putts per round at 28.00 and ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Scottie Scheffler remains another major name in the discussion. He has won only once this season but has five runner-up finishes and remains the world’s top-ranked golfer.

Lynch believes Scheffler needs a strong playoff run to enter the Player of the Year race more seriously.

“I honestly do not think that unless Scottie wins at least a couple of playoff events in the next couple of weeks, I don’t think he’s a player of the year candidate,” Lynch said.

For Clark, the playoffs provide a direct opportunity to strengthen a resume that already includes a second U.S. Open and a CJ Cup Byron Nelson title.