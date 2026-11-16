Wyndham Clark Shares Major Personal News With Girlfriend Emily Tanner

PGA Tour star Wyndham Clark has another major milestone to celebrate, this time away from the golf course.

Clark and his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, are engaged, with the couple sharing the exciting relationship update on Instagram. The announcement marks the next chapter in a whirlwind romance that became public earlier this year and has attracted plenty of attention from golf fans.

The engagement also comes after Clark made headlines for openly discussing his plans to propose to Tanner months before popping the question. Although the golfer previously admitted he may have spoiled some of the surprise, the couple now has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Clark Previously Revealed Plans to Propose to Tanner

Clark’s engagement had been in the works for months, and the golfer wasn’t particularly secretive about his intentions.

During an August appearance at the Tour Championship, Clark discussed his upcoming offseason schedule and casually mentioned that he hoped to get engaged.

“I’m going to be in Cabo next week,” Clark said on August 25, according to Us Weekly. He then outlined his travel plans, which included the Presidents Cup and tournaments overseas.

“Hopefully, she says yes,” Clark joked when asked about the possibility of proposing.

The golfer also revealed that Tanner was already aware of his intentions because the couple had looked at engagement rings together.

“But now, I’ve really got to try to disguise when I’m gonna do it,” Clark said, according to the New York Post.

How Did Their Relationship Begin?

Clark and Tanner’s romance began in January 2026 after the two were introduced through a mutual friend.

During a June interview with Us Weekly, Clark revealed that he had been interested in Tanner long before they officially met. When a friend suggested introducing him to someone, Clark was surprised to discover that the woman was Tanner.

“No way, I’ve had a crush on her forever,” Clark said.

The two subsequently went on their first date in San Diego, and their relationship developed quickly.

Tanner later confirmed during an Instagram Q&A that they met in January and fell for each other relatively fast.

Their relationship became public in April when Tanner joined Clark at Augusta National for the Masters Par 3 Contest. Tanner served as his caddie during the lighthearted event, and Clark shared photos of the couple on Instagram.

Tanner Has Become an Important Part of Clark’s Life

Beyond their appearances together at tournaments, Clark has repeatedly credited Tanner with helping him find balance away from professional golf.

In his June interview with Us Weekly, Clark explained that Tanner provides emotional support and helps him manage the pressures that come with competing at the highest level.

“She’s a huge part of my success,” Clark said.

He added that the couple jokingly refers to Tanner as his “at-home caddie” because of the support she provides when he isn’t competing.

Clark also explained that spending time with Tanner allows him to disconnect from golf and enjoy life outside the sport.

Tanner, meanwhile, has established her own career as a social media personality and entrepreneur. She is associated with Over Social Agency, a business focused on influencer marketing and social media.