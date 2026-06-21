Wyndham Clark & Girlfriend Emily Tanner Goes Viral With US Open Outfits

As the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open continues at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Wyndham Clark remains in control of the championship. The 2023 U.S. Open winner entered Sunday with a six-shot lead over a group that included Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, and Sam Stevens, putting himself in position to capture a second U.S. Open title.

While Clark’s play has dominated headlines throughout the week, another storyline has emerged away from the fairways. His girlfriend, Emily Tanner, has drawn significant attention on social media after sharing a series of tournament outfits from the championship. Tanner, who first went public with Clark during Masters week in April, has become a familiar face around PGA Tour events and has remained by Clark’s side during his latest major championship run.

The model and entrepreneur continued that trend on Sunday when she shared another video showcasing her final-round outfit as Clark maintained his position atop the leaderboard. Her posts have generated widespread engagement throughout the week, turning her tournament fashion into one of the more talked-about off-course stories at Shinnecock Hills.

Emily Tanner’s U.S. Open Fashion Posts Draw Major Attention

Ahead of the championship, Tanner posted a social media video titled “what I’m wearing to the US open,” giving followers a preview of several outfits planned for tournament week.

The look included a white Malbon top paired with a white skirt, black sunglasses and a straw bucket hat. She also showcased a light blue golf dress, a white sweater dress and another white-and-blue combination.

On Saturday, Tanner added another look to the collection. She appeared in a light blue sleeveless golf dress with dark trim, paired with a white cap and tournament credentials, as she prepared for the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

The post was part of her collaboration with golf apparel company Malbon, and fans quickly reacted to the outfits throughout the week. According to social media comments shared on the posts, Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, wrote, “Love it all!!” while Katherine Fitzpatrick, wife of Matt Fitzpatrick, commented, “My WAGGGGG😍.”

Tanner, who has more than 731,000 Instagram followers, has increasingly embraced the golf world since her relationship with Clark became public. Her tournament-week content has regularly offered fans a glimpse into life around PGA Tour events.

Wyndham Clark Continues Strong U.S. Open Charge at Shinnecock Hills

While Tanner’s fashion content gained traction online, Clark continued to build on one of the week’s strongest performances.

The American entered the final round at 7-under par after opening the tournament with rounds of 64, 69, and 70. His advantage gave him valuable breathing room over a crowded group of challengers seeking to chase him down on one of golf’s toughest venues.

Tanner has been a constant presence during Clark’s recent success. The couple made their relationship public during Masters week, when Tanner caddied for him in the traditional Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Clark later shared a photo from the event and referred to Tanner as his “good luck charm,” writing, “Par 3 with my good luck charm 🌺.”

The support has continued throughout the season. Tanner was also present when Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May, ending a victory drought that had lasted more than two years.

As Clark moved closer to another major championship on Sunday, Tanner shared her support once again. She posted a leaderboard graphic with a heart next to Clark’s name and later shared a sunset photo from the course with the caption, “Proud x1000000.”

The relationship has quickly become one of the most visible stories on the PGA Tour. Between Clark’s push for a second U.S. Open title and Tanner’s viral tournament-week content, the couple has remained firmly in the spotlight throughout championship week at Shinnecock Hills.

With the final round still underway, Clark’s focus remains on finishing the job. But away from the competition, Tanner’s U.S. Open outfits and social media posts have made her one of the most talked-about figures surrounding the tournament.