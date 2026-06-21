Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message Ahead of Final Round at US Open

Wyndham Clark appears well on his way to winning his second major championship and second US Open.

Clark enters Sunday at -7, six shots up on four players tied at -1, which includes World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. Clark has dominated Shinnecock Hills, which is a major surprise, and his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, posted a heartfelt message to him.

Ahead of the final round on Sunday, Tanner took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of Clark walking the course with a simple message of: ‘Proud x1000.’

It was a short but positive message for Clark ahead of the final round, where the 32-year-old looks well on his way to winning.

Clark is set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET alongside Scheffler. Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on May 24 earlier this year, which was his fourth win on the PGA Tour, including the 2023 US Open.

Wyndham Clark Disappointed With US Open Crowd

Clark has been leading the US Open since the beginning, and on Saturday, he was finishing in the dark.

However, with the late tee times, Clark said the crowd at Shinnecock felt a bit flat.

“It was kind of unfortunate that we’re finishing in the dark and people weren’t really out there because there were some obviously key, big moments,” Clark said following his third round. “And it did kind of get a little flat, so yeah, unfortunately.”

Clark, meanwhile, said the lack of fans in the final few holes due to the darkness made it hard for him to focus.

“Sometimes it made it tough to stay really focused because it seemed like everyone was leaving,” Clark said of the crowd, “and it was like the tournament was over, and I had to keep myself really focused and in the present.”

Despite Clark being frustrated with the fans, he still shot even par to head into Sunday at -7. With that, Xander Schauffele expects Clark to end up winning the tournament on Father’s Day.

“It’s all in Wyndham’s hands, really,” said Schauffele. “If he plays a really solid round of golf tomorrow – if he shoots even par or 1 over or 2 over – he’s going to win the golf tournaments. That’s how I think it’s going to pan out.”

Who is Emily Tanner?

Wyndham Clark hard-launched his relationship with Emily Tanner at the Masters.

During the Par-3 contest, Tanner was caddying for him, and the two shared some kisses on the course. Taner is 31-years-old and is a Metro Detroit native who attended Michigan State from 2013-17, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public health, according to her LinkedIn profile.

However, during college, Tanner was approached by a photographer who said she had a good look and posed for a photo shoot. That photo shoot led to launching her modeling/influencer career.

Tanner co-founded Over Social Agency, an influencer and marketing company based in California. According to her Instagram, Tanner focuses on beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She has 731k followers on the Sunday of the US Open.