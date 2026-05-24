Wyndham Clark & Girlfriend Emily Tanner’s Hard Launch Gets Jena Sims’ Reaction

Wyndham Clark did not win the Masters, but the PGA Tour golfer won the internet by revealing his relationship with new girlfriend Emily Tanner. The kids call this a hard launch as Tanner was Clark’s caddie at the Masters Par 3 Tournament then the golfer broke the news in a subsequent Instagram post.

“Par 3 with my good luck charm 🌺,” Clark said in the May 24, 2026, message.

This prompted a two-word response from Tanner in the comments.

“My love ❤️,” Tanner remarked.

Tanner was not the only notable person who responded to the news. Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was also among the entertaining replies to golf’s newest couple.

“Hard launch!!” Sims added.

Here’s what you need to know about Clark and his new girlfriend.

Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Emily Tanner, Has a Massive Social Media Following With 729,000 Instagram Followers

Tanner is the founder of Over Social Agency, described as a “full-service influencer marketing agency.” Clark’s girlfriend has developed quite a social media following with 729,000 Instagram followers as Tanner discusses beauty, health and wellness.



“I was in college. It was my sophomore year. A photographer reached out to me and was, like, ‘Hey, you have a good look. Let’s just try shooting,'” Tanner told Click On Detroit during a 2018 interview. “So, I actually just did a couple-hour shoot and I loved the photos.

“… When you are an actual influencer, you have to keep up with your likes and all that. And it gets exhausting. So even if I post a picture that I really, really like, if other people don’t like it, I will have to take it down.”

Wyndham Clark Hard Launched New Relationship With Girlfriend, Emily, at Masters

Like Clark, Tanner also took to social media to reveal their relationship. Tanner posted a clip of her golf swing during the Masters Par 3 Tournament.

“At least one of us got a hole in one 😅 maybe next year #masters,” Tanner noted in an April 9, Instagram post.

Days later, Tanner posted additional photos from the Masters. It appears the couple is already looking forward to a return next year.

“Last of the Augusta crumbs ⛳️💕,” Tanner said in the April 14, message.

Wyndham Clark Had a Hot Start at the Byron Nelson

Clark headed into the final round of the Byron Nelson in contention to win the PGA Tour event following a hot start. The golfer is enjoying life on the golf course.

“It’s fun being in contention,” Clark told reporters on May 23. “Whether you have to shoot 8-under to win or 1-under to win, it’s fun because you still feel the same heat.

“Tomorrow it’s probably going to be exactly that way where you have to make a ton of birdies.”

Clark has notched three career wins, including the 2023 U.S. Open. The golfer has earned more than $30 million over his PGA Tour career. Clark is pushing to add a fourth tournament win to his resume sooner rather than later.

Perhaps, Clark’s new relationship with Tanner can bring the golfer some good fortune on the course.