Wyndham Clark Puts Justin Thomas on Notice Ahead of $4 Million Showdown

Wyndham Clark has enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his professional career in 2026. His recent success has also placed him in the spotlight as the sport prepares for several high-profile events.

Clark’s season has included a successful Presidents Cup campaign and a BMW Championship victory. He now faces another opportunity to compete alongside established major champions in an exhibition event scheduled for later this month.

The contest will bring together experienced winners and one of golf’s rising young players for a $4 million purse.

Wyndham Clark Says Justin Thomas Must Reach His Level Ahead of Skins Game

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During an appearance on Dan Rapaport’s “Dan On Golf,” Wyndham Clark made a pointed comparison between his two US Open titles and Justin Thomas’ two PGA Championship victories.

Asked whether he considered his major wins more significant, Clark answered directly.

“Oh, 100 per cent,” Clark said.

He then explained why he places the US Open above the PGA Championship, particularly for American golfers.

“I mean, you know, nothing bad against PGA, but, you know, the US Open is the hardest one to win. For an American, it’s the pinnacle.”

Clark followed that assessment with a direct message to Thomas, saying, “So, JT’s got to get on mine and Brooks’ [Koepka] level, for sure.”

He also acknowledged that he would welcome another major title, regardless of the championship. “But I will take a PGA any time. I want to kind of diversify my portfolio,” Clark added.

The comparison comes with an important distinction in their overall records.

Thomas has 16 PGA Tour victories, 10 more than Clark’s six. He also reached No. 1 in the world rankings in 2018, while Clark’s career-best position was third in 2024.

Clark, however, currently sits fifth in the world rankings, ahead of Thomas at 31st.

Their comments come before the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on November 27 at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Brooks Koepka and 21-year-old Jackson Koivun will join them in the four-player contest, which carries a $4 million purse.

Players will earn money by winning individual holes, with tied holes carrying their prize money forward.

The event will also mark Thomas‘ return after he missed last year’s competition while recovering from back surgery. Coverage begins on Prime Video at 9 a.m. ET.

Clark’s confidence in the interview also reflects an outspoken approach that has drawn attention throughout his career.

Wyndham Clark Defends His Outspoken Personality Amid Criticism

During the same conversation with Rapaport, Clark discussed the criticism he has received for expressing himself publicly.

He argued that professional golfers can face negative reactions whether they remain cautious or show more personality.

“If you say everything politically correct and what you’re supposed to say, then you’re boring and the media goes, ‘ah, these guys just don’t have any personality’,” Clark said.

He continued, “Then if you come out and say something maybe a little more on the fun side and showing your personality, then you just get ridiculed.”

Clark admitted that his approach sometimes frustrates those around him. “It’s fun to say something on the edge. My manager and agent hate it, but…” he added.

His comments follow several controversial moments, including an incident at the 2025 PGA Championship when he threw his driver across a tee box, narrowly missing a marshal.

He also damaged the locker room at Oakmont during an outburst at the US Open and subsequently completed anger management counseling.

Despite that scrutiny, Clark has continued to speak openly about his personality and the media attention surrounding him.

His 2026 season has also strengthened his standing on the course, with another US Open victory and a BMW Championship title.

The November 27 Skins Game will give Clark another opportunity to compete against Thomas and Koepka. Their meeting now carries an added talking point after Clark assesses their major championship records.