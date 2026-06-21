Wyndham Clark’s Mom Lise’s Cause of Death: How Did Golfer’s Mother Die?

Wyndham Clark’s mom, Lise Clark, tragically died in 2013, but the golfer keeps her memory close. Wyndham’s mom, Lise, was initially diagnosed with cancer in 1997 before being declared cancer-free in 2001, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Unfortunately, decades later, Lise was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2012, just days before Christmas, as Wyndham was playing collegiate golf at Oklahoma State. Lise died on August 2, 2013, at the age of 55 as the cancer spread throughout her body.

“Six months after their younger son, Brendan, was born in June 1997, Lise was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Schlabach wrote in a June 11, 2024, story titled, “Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open win was bigger than a golf victory.” “She endured chemotherapy and radiation and was declared cancer-free in 2001.

“In 2012, Clark enrolled at Oklahoma State and was considered one of the top amateurs in the country. Then, four days before Christmas in 2012, Clark’s mother was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The disease had spread throughout her body. Doctors told her that radiation, chemotherapy and surgery were not an option.”

Wyndham Clark’s Late Mom, Lise Clark, Was a Former Miss New Mexico

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Wyndham’s mom was a former Miss New Mexico. Lise was also quite an athlete, and Wyndham is thankful to be a blend of both his parents.

“I’m lucky to have athletic genes,” Wyndham wrote for Golf Digest. “My dad played some professional tennis, and my mom could throw a perfect spiral and beat us all in pingpong.

“In every photograph until she’s 16, she looks like a boy. But then she transformed into this beautiful woman, and was Miss New Mexico USA in 1981. … I’ve had the support of so many people. But none more than my mom. She remains my motivation for playing.”

Wyndham Clark’s Mother, Lise, Was the Family’s ‘Glue’

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The tragedy took its toll on Wyndham’s golf career. Wyndham worked with performance coach Julie Elion to help the golfer deal with the emotions of losing his mom as well as approaching every shot with confidence.

“I think the mom was supportive and the glue and probably was very encouraging to Wyndham,” Wyndham’s performance coach told ESPN. “I think the relationship was a little different with his dad.

“Now, it’s actually come full circle where he’s starting to feel that with his dad, which is great.”

Wyndham Clark on Late Mom, Lise: ‘She Was Always There to Keep Me Grounded’

From his dad Randall Clark’s health challenges to losing his mother, Wyndham has overcome a lot of challenges. Now, the golfer once again finds himself in contention at the US Open.

Wyndham’s mom’s memory lives on through her son’s stellar play.

“So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going,” Clark explained to ESPN. “… My dad was a professional tennis player. Dads unknowingly put a lot of pressure on their kids sometimes, especially when they excelled at something.

“And so I felt a lot of pressure from my dad as well. … And then I didn’t have my mom to go to after she passed, and so it was tough to deal with things.”