The New Putter Behind Wyndham Clark’s 2026 U.S. Open Victory

Wyndham Clark’s victory at the 2026 U.S. Open added another chapter to what has quietly become one of the most fascinating equipment stories on the PGA Tour.

While much of the attention surrounding Clark’s game centers on his power off the tee and aggressive approach play, his recent success has coincided with a dramatic turnaround on the greens.

That resurgence can be traced to a putter change earlier this season, when Clark moved away from the Odyssey Jailbird-style designs that helped define his breakthrough years and into Ping’s new Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset.

According to GolfWRX, Clark signed an exclusive putter agreement with Ping. The terms of the new deal were not made public.

From the Jailbird That Made Him Famous

Clark’s name became permanently linked to the Odyssey Versa Jailbird during his breakout 2023 campaign.

When he captured the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, he did so with a counterbalanced Odyssey Versa Jailbird featuring a long SuperStroke grip. The putter became one of the hottest pieces of equipment in golf almost overnight, sparking a wave of Tour adoption and helping turn the once-forgotten mallet into one of the game’s most sought-after flatsticks.

The putter itself had an interesting origin story. After spending time practicing alongside Rickie Fowler, Clark had a version built to closely match Fowler’s setup. The design offered added stability and helped Clark develop the confidence that eventually carried him to his first major championship.

Even after his U.S. Open victory, Clark continued experimenting with various Jailbird configurations and other putters. But as often happens in professional golf, the search for incremental gains never stops.

Why the Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset Stood Out

Earlier this year, Clark put Ping’s Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset into play and quickly saw results.

The putter immediately stands apart from most models on the market because of its bright white finish. While the appearance initially caught Clark’s attention, the performance characteristics appear to be what convinced him to make the change permanent.

Ping designed the Scottsdale TEC line around its EyeQ alignment technology, a system developed through eye-tracking research intended to help golfers focus more consistently on their target line. The Ally Blue Onset also positions the shaft in a way that keeps the player’s view of the golf ball unobstructed at address, creating a cleaner visual presentation before the stroke.

Record-Setting Performance on the Greens

At the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Clark produced one of the greatest putting performances ever recorded on the PGA Tour. He gained more than 12.5 strokes on the field with the putter during the week, setting a Tour event record in Strokes Gained: Putting. During his final-round 60, he holed putts from all over the golf course and looked nearly automatic inside scoring range.

Clark continued to contend regularly throughout the spring and early summer, climbing back among the Tour’s elite players before eventually adding another major championship trophy at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

“I played some ugly golf the last two days, but my putter and short game kind of kept me in it, and, yeah, to make all the putts I did with my Ping putter that I love so much has been amazing,” Clark said. “But honestly it comes down to just believing that good things will happen and you’re gonna make the putt, and fortunately the ones that I needed to make I did.”

A Custom Build Tailored to Clark

Clark’s version of the Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset differs from the retail model in several key ways.

His putter is built to 38 inches and features a 17-inch SuperStroke Zenergy 3.0 grip, creating a setup that mirrors some of the stability benefits he previously enjoyed with his Jailbird. The putter also includes a head weight of approximately 400 grams, a 20-degree lie angle and 3 degrees of loft.

The configuration is designed to promote consistency while maintaining the feel Clark prefers in pressure situations.

Wyndham Clark WITB

The equipment setup reflects Clark’s status as one of the Tour’s most equipment-independent stars. While he continues to mix brands throughout the bag, one thing appears settled for the foreseeable future: the putter.

Here’s a look at what else is in Clark’s bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D (9 degrees set to 8.25 degrees)

Shaft: Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX

3-Wood: Ping G440 Max (15 degrees)

Shaft: Project X Titan Black 80 TX

Irons: Titleist T200 (3-5), Titleist T100 (6-9)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (44-10F, 50-12F, 54-14F), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-L)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (44), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset