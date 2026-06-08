Wyndham Clark Discusses Hospital Visit After 2023 U.S. Open Celebration

Winning a major championship is something every professional golfer dreams about, but for Wyndham Clark, the reality of becoming a U.S. Open champion was even more surreal than he imagined.

Speaking during a recent interview with golf journalist Dan Rapaport, Clark opened up about the whirlwind 24 hours that followed his breakthrough victory at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

From celebrating with family and friends and drinking champagne from the championship trophy to an unexpected hospital visit before a national media tour, Clark’s story offered a candid glimpse into the chaos that followed the biggest win of his career.

Clark’s U.S. Open Performance Cemented His Arrival

Before the celebrations began, Clark had already delivered the performance of his life on one of golf’s biggest stages.

The American entered the U.S. Open searching for his first major championship and faced intense pressure throughout the week.

Clark finished the tournament at 10-under par, posting rounds of 64, 67, 69, and 70. His final score was enough to hold off four-time major champion Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

His opening-round 64 immediately put him in contention and set the tone for the rest of the week. More importantly, Clark never appeared overwhelmed by the moment. He remained near the top of the leaderboard throughout the championship and delivered several clutch shots during the final round as McIlroy attempted to chase him down.

Champagne, the Trophy, and a Memorable Gesture

Clark recalled returning to the country club to celebrate with dozens of friends and family members.

“It was epic,” Clark said. “So afterwards, you sign a ton of stuff. I went back and had like 40 to 50 friends and family in there. We’re all drinking from the trophy, it was so much fun. Smiling, celebrating.”

After the trophy was engraved with his name, Clark noticed the woman responsible for engraving it had never experienced a celebration from the winner’s perspective.

“The lady engraved, you know, my name on there with all the greats. It was so awesome,” Clark explained. “My really good friend asked the lady, he’s like, ‘how long have you been doing this?’ and she goes, ‘40 years’ and he said ‘have you ever drank out of the cup?’ she goes, ‘never.’”

Clark and his group quickly changed that.

“And so we poured champagne in there and she took a sip, and she was the first one after it was engraved. So I thought that was kind of cool. That was a cool moment.”

A Celebration That Included Cleats and a Damaged Table

According to Clark, the festivities continued at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Delilah. However, the golfer did not have time to change before heading out.

“Then we went to Delilah, and I didn’t have time to change out of my clothes,” Clark said. “Nor I didn’t have tennis shoes or anything. So I wore my cleats to Delilah.”

That decision led to a pricey consequence.

“Ruined a table. It happened,” Clark admitted.

Fortunately, the situation was resolved without too much drama.

“We then went out late, like, yeah, we went out late. Fortunately, I know the guy so they sent me an invoice.”

While the damaged table may not have been part of the original celebration plans, it became another memorable chapter in a night Clark will never forget.

The Hospital Visit Nobody Knew About

After celebrating deep into the night, the newly crowned U.S. Open champion was scheduled to fly to New York for a series of media appearances. However, things quickly went sideways after breakfast.

“So then the next morning, we were off to go to New York for all the media and I order a dumb order of lox and bagels in the morning,” Clark recalled.

The meal did not sit well.

“I eat the lox and bagels, we get in the car, and I have to pull over, and I am throwing up so much. And then I tear the lining in my stomach, and I actually had to go to the hospital. No one knows this. I was in the hospital for about 2, 3 hours.”

Despite the frightening experience, Clark eventually recovered and continued with his obligations.

“I was a little embarrassed, but you know what, it’s a true story.”

From the Hospital to Good Morning America

After leaving the hospital, he still traveled to the east coast. The rapid transition from major champion to national celebrity left a lasting impression on him.

“Then we flew to New York and then I did all the media stuff and just like that I’m like ‘holy smokes, I’m on Good Morning America,’” Clark said.

“Your life changes like [that].”