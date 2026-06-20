Xander Schauffele Reveals Wife Maya Lowe’s Honest Reaction to His Injury Recovery at US Open

Xander Schauffele remains firmly in contention at the 126th U.S. Open after another steady performance at Shinnecock Hills, but the two-time major champion used his post-round press conference to reflect on a very different challenge he faced earlier this year.

After opening with a 67 and following it with an even-par round, Schauffele positioned himself near the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend. Yet much of the conversation centered on the rib injury that disrupted the start of his 2025 season and forced him away from competitive golf for several weeks.

The injury came on the heels of the most successful season of Schauffele’s career. After winning both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2024, he suffered an acute intercostal micro tear in a rib during the offseason. The setback sidelined him for much of the early campaign and gave him a new perspective on the game he had rarely experienced.

Xander Schauffele Shares Maya Lowe’s Reaction During Injury Layoff

Speaking after his second round at Shinnecock Hills, Schauffele admitted that the extended absence from golf was difficult both physically and mentally.

“It was a first for me,” Schauffele said. “It made me appreciate the game, for sure, and sort of what it does for me mentally and how happy it makes me.”

The American explained that while golf can be frustrating, being away from competition gave him a renewed appreciation for life on the PGA Tour.

“Obviously, it pisses me off often, but at the same time, I really missed being out, being out on tour. I missed practicing,” he said.

Schauffele also revealed the impact the recovery period had on life at home with wife Maya Lowe.

“I have a kid now, so I have easier distractions and more tasks to do, but at this time, it was just myself, my dogs, and my wife,” Schauffele said. “She was sick of me being at home too long.”

The comment drew laughs but highlighted the reality of an unusual situation for one of golf’s most consistent players. Before the injury, Schauffele had built a reputation for durability and rarely missed extended time.

The time away from competition ultimately reinforced his belief in the value of playing professionally.

“I definitely missed playing golf and appreciated being able to play for such a long time,” he added.

Xander Schauffele Credits Patience for Return to U.S. Open Contention

While Schauffele returned to action after six or seven weeks, he acknowledged that the recovery process lasted much longer than many realized.

“Yeah, probably a year,” Schauffele said when discussing how long the injury continued to affect him.

He explained that even after medical scans showed positive results, lingering discomfort remained.

“I came back after six or seven weeks, but there were times where I was, like, ah, is it phantom pain? Whatever it is, ribs are a weird spot,” Schauffele said.

The world-class player leaned on his support team throughout the process.

“Just tried to be as positive as possible and rely on my team to make me healthy,” he said.

Now healthy again, Schauffele finds himself back in familiar territory at the U.S. Open. The championship has consistently been one of his strongest events, and his latest performance at Shinnecock Hills continued that trend.

Following his second-round 66, Schauffele spoke about the patience required to succeed at golf’s toughest major.

“It’s just a lot of patience and good golf shots, for the most part,” he said.

The former Olympic gold medalist believes the U.S. Open tests players mentally as much as physically.

“I feel like U.S. Opens, the championship itself just wears you out,” Schauffele said. “It’s a long way, and you really feel it after.”

That patient mindset has become a defining characteristic of Schauffele’s career. After years of close calls, he finally won major championships in 2024 and continues to embrace the long-term approach that helped him reach the top of the sport.

“Whatever mountain I decide to be on,” Schauffele said. “I’m trying to climb it and just trying to chip away each and every day.”

With two rounds remaining at Shinnecock Hills, Schauffele’s recovery story is no longer the primary focus. But his comments offered a reminder of the challenges he overcame to return to contention at one of golf’s biggest events.