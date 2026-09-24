YGT Founder’s Unexpected Reaction to His Own Bad Grade

YGT has been an extremely popular series on YouTube, and one of its founders recently commented on the grade he received as his team has struggled to compete, and his individual performances have been zeroed in on as part of the problem.

George Bryan commented on the video about his struggles, admitting he earned the poor grade and, in fact, feels like he’s played even worse than the grade he received.

What Is YGT?

For fans who aren’t yet familiar with the tournament, Your Golf Tour (YGT) is a competitive golf circuit launched in 2026 by three of YouTube golf’s biggest names — Grant Horvat and brothers Wesley and George Bryan — along with fellow captain Brad Dalke. The tour brings together 16 full-time players across four teams, each led by a captain, with a new wildcard joining each team at every regular-season stop.

George Bryan III is one of the captains. However, his team has not fared well in the series thus far. The Scratch Golf Show and Mr. Short Game decided to give grades to all of the players involved. Bryan’s was among the lowest, coming in at a C+.

He responded to the video, noting, “I’ll take a C+. I feel like I’ve been useless lol. Kinda annoying that I just haven’t played to my full potential!!”

George Bryan Bashed For Team Selection

It’s not just his play that factored into his overall grade. George Bryan serves as one of the four team captains, and his squad includes regular players like Tooms, Taco Golf, and Josh Kelley.

Bryan’s team has not made the finals in any of the videos shot to date. While Mr. Short Game said Bryan can play a lot better and wondered if he might be hampered by a recent injury, there were questions about his decision-making as captain. From the start, Bryan passed over one of the better players, including Sean Walsh, when he drafted his roster.

Play

Scratch Golf said George “struggles a bit with the nerves, and there have been a lot of nerves in this thing.” But the real knock came when he argued that George didn’t select the best players when the team was selected.

When you factor all that in, it was a C+ grade.

Bryan chose not to comment on his team members, but he was quick to admit he could be better.

More YGT Action Is Coming

The final episode of Your Golf Tour Stop 2 at Rams Hill aired on September 14, 2026. An exact release date for Stop 3 has not officially been announced.

The event kicked off at Pursell Farms, widely regarded as the “birthplace” of YouTube golf, and the series will build up to a season-ending, three-day stroke-play championship at Wynn Las Vegas with a $1 million purse on the line.

The bigger prize pools are coming in the later stops, so there’s still time for George and his team to turn things around, as well as bump up his individual grade and reach his potential.