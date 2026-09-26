DeChambeau’s YouTube Videographer Takes Savage Shot At His “Unemployed” Status

Bryson DeChambeau may have one of the funniest and most personable videographers on YouTube, and in a recent video, he took a savage shot at his boss. While shooting a video where DeChambeau and friend, long-drive champion Martin Borgmeier, took on the top-ranked high school team in Texas, Bryson’s cameraman took a shot of his own.

Asking, “You know what I just realized?”, DeChambeau sarcastically waited for what was coming next. “Can we even call you a pro golfer? Aren’t you unemployed right now?” It might have been one of the more cold-blooded questions he’s ever asked, and he’s asked a few.

Who Is DeChambeau’s Videographer?

Chase Green is DeChambeau’s cameraman. He’s also the Founder and CEO of Icon Global Media, heading brand and content for DeChambeau. He is the voice behind the camera for most of DeChambeau’s biggest videos, such as the “Break 50” series, which helped drive massive growth and millions of subscribers. But he’s also witty and has a dry sense of humor, often taking jabs at DeChambeau while filming.

Typically, he’s trolling DeChambeau about his poor iron play and wedge work. Known as a long driver, DeChambeau’s short game isn’t always up to par. Chase likes to remind him of that.

He’s also quick to get on guests DeChambeau has on his channel. He’ll either jokingly harass them too or team up with them to tease Bryson. It’s a unique part of the chemistry that makes DeChambeau’s videos entertaining.

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What Was Chase Talking About?

When he asked if DeChambeau was even a professional golfer, Chase was referring to LIV Golf filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8, 2026, after Saudi Arabia’s PIF pulled its funding beyond the 2026 season. Because Bryson is no longer a member of the PGA, and because LIV laid off most of its staff, canceled events, and is now trying to restructure into a player-owned model, it’s as if DeChambeau doesn’t have a professional golf home.

That’s not exactly true.

DeChambeau is not “unemployed” in a literal sense, as LIV says it’s in “advanced discussions” with players, including DeChambeau, about a next-generation version of the league. He’s still listed as captain of Crushers GC, and his current contract runs until the end of 2026. LIV still owes him millions, and he’s one of the biggest creditors in the bankruptcy filings, due around $5.7 million.

LIV has explicitly said no decisions on 2027 events have been made, and all of that could mean he winds up on the other side of being a LIV golfer. He hasn’t made the return to the PGA, so he’s essentially in limbo.

“Unemployed” might be a stretch, but it’s definitely understandable why Chase seized his opportunity to lay one in. As one fan wrote in the comments section of the video, “I would say Chase deserves a raise for that comment alone… but not sure that can happen right now, with Bryson being unemployed.”

As for the video itself, DeChambeau and Borgmeier lost to the five high school students. As a result, he was forced to buy them lunch and deliver it to their school.