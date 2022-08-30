Packers Roster Cut Tracker: Rookie Safety Among First to Go

The Green Bay Packers are getting right down to business on the morning of the NFL’s 53-man cutdown day for the 2022 season.

After making just one roster cut over the weekend, the Packers began Tuesday needing to cut or trade another 25 players from their roster prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Some positions, like quarterback, are going to be straightforward, but there are also some with mysteries to be solved, such as wide receiver and safety.

Here’s a live look at the Packers’ roster cuts as they made leading up to the deadline:

De’Vante Cross, S

According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Cross was one of the first players the Packers released on Tuesday, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He was signed just after 85-man cuts were made to boost depth in an injury-riddled safety room and played decent enough in Green Bay’s final two preseason games, but he looked like the odd man out behind guys like Micah Abernathy and seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter, both of whom are also competing for depth spots behind Darnell Savage Jr. and Adrian Amos.

Alize Mack, TE

As first reported by Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers are also waiving tight end Alize Mack from their roster with an injury designation in another expected move that offers a bit more clarity at the position. The Packers have not committed to saying Robert Tonyan Jr. will be ready for Week 1, and their other options at the moment are Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis and a bunch of question marks. With Mack — a 2019 seventh-round pick for Las Vegas — gone, the race for the fourth tight end spot comes down to Tyler Davis, Nate Becker and former USFL standout Sal Cannella

Akial Byers, DL

Kabion Ento, CB

Dexter Williams, RB

The Packers brought back Williams — a 2019 seventh-round pick — to drive up competition in their backfield while Patrick Taylor was injured, but he seemed like a long shot to make the roster with Tyler Goodson leading the pack in the preseason. There’s a chance he could get another look for the practice squad, but it seems likely they will look first to whoever loses out on the 53-man roster between Taylor and Goodson.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette also said he “wouldn’t expect” Williams back on the practice squad, per his league sources, so there’s that, too.

Sal Cannella, TE

Ty Summers, ILB

Summers was the only player the Packers let go prior to their final cutdown day, but head coach Matt LaFleur said they released him early because they believed he would have some free agent interest and wanted to give him “an opportunity before the wave of cuts to find a home.” Summers, a 2019 seventh-round pick, played 46 games over the past three seasons and was a key roleplayer for their special teams, but he was an inevitable cap casualty after the Packers re-signed De’Vondre Campbell and drafted Quay Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Previous Roster Cuts

80-Man Cutdown (August 23)

Ty Clary, C (waived)

Chauncey Manac, OLB (waived)

Kylin Hill (placed on PUP list)

Danny Davis, WR (waived)

Vernon Scott, FS (waived)

Cole Van Lanen, G/T (traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 seventh-round pick)

***The Packers stayed at 79 players for their final preseason game and dropped to 78 with the release of Summers.

85-Man Cutdown (on August 16)

Cole Schneider, C (waived)

Donte Vaughn, CB (waived)

BJ Baylor, RB (waived)

Ellis Brooks, ILB (waived)

Dominique Dafney, TE (waived)

George Moore, OG (waived)

Randy Ramsey, OLB (waived)

***The Packers also claimed tight end Nate Becker (on August 16) and wide receiver Travis Fulgham (on August 18) off the waivers, bringing them back up to 80 players before their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.