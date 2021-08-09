Aaron Jones, 4 Other Packers Sidelined With New Injuries

The Green Bay Packers still have more than a month left until their 2021 season opener against the New Orleans Saints, and that might be a good thing considering the number of players currently sidelined with injuries.

The Packers added five more names to their injury list for Monday’s training-camp practice, including star running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin). Both players were held out of practice and spent the day working with the team’s rehab group, but it remains unclear whether either will miss significant time with their respective injuries.

RB Aaron Jones’ injury is a hamstring. He’s working on the side with the rehab group. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 9, 2021

In addition to Jones and Clark, the Packers also listed new injuries for outside linebacker Rashan Gary (groin) and wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and Juwann Winfree (shoulder); though, again, the Packers have not yet made it clear whether there is any long-term concern with any of the three.

The Packers now have 14 players — six starters — unable to practice with the rest of the team as a result of injuries. Za’Darius Smith (back), Kevin King (hamstring), Will Redmond (foot), Kingsley Keke (ankle) and Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring) have all been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of camp on July 27, while Kamal Martin (knee), Randy Ramsey (ankle) and Chris Blair (ankle) have since picked up injuries that have caused them to miss practice time.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari also remains on the PUP list as he continues to work back from a torn ACL sustained on New Year’s Eve.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!