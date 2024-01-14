Aaron Jones Sends Strong Message to Packers: ‘Read Those Receipts’

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones has been through a lot. He has been through the NFL playoffs three times, and twice played for the conference championship. He has cracked 1,000 yards rushing three times, been a Pro Bowler, and led the league in touchdowns. Jones only recently turned 29, but with this Packers bunch, that makes him an old head.

So he has some things to impart to his Packers, who have the youngest roster in the NFL, as they begin the playoffs with a showdown in Dallas. He was asked by host Kay Adams of the “Up and Adams” podcast what his message for the Packers is.

“Nobody expected us to be here,” Jones said. “We don’t got nothing to lose. Come out, shooters shoot. Let’s play our game. We been playing at a high level the past couple weeks. Once we figured ourselves out, communicating, playing as one across the board. Just read those receipts from when people were talking about, they counted us out. I feel like that’s one of the things that keeps us going. When people don’t believe in you but the people around you who have been putting in that work know what you’re capable of, it’s special.”

Aaron Jones a Packers Key vs. Cowboys

Of course, if the Packers should continue to do the unexpected and beat the Cowboys (they are seven-point underdogs), it is likely that Jones will be the key. The Cowboys have a strong pass defense, but their run defense has been one of their weak points—they’re 16th, with 1,910 yards allowed, and are 5-4 when they allow 100 yards rushing (7-1 when they do not).

And Jones has had some success against the Cowboys in the past. As user @ReallyRichx2 pointed out on Twitter:

Aaron Jones career vs the Cowboys. -62 carries for 370 yards🔥

-123 yards per game🔥

-6.0 yards per carry🔥

-6 touchdowns🔥

-3-0 record🔥 Going to need this on Sunday🧀 pic.twitter.com/Tzl79mfRmS — RR🧀🐺🇪🇷 (@ReallyRichx2) January 8, 2024

Even more relevant is the success that Jones has had in the last three weeks, when the Packers won three straight games to punch their playoff ticket. Jones topped 100 yards in each game, a huge turnaround from his early-season struggles. Jones could not stay healthy, with hamstring and knee issues that caused him to miss six games.

It all made him stronger, in the end.

“I feel like you have to go through some struggle before the storm passes and not that everything is great—hard times, the test will come before the good things happen, I feel like,” Jones said. That’s kind of what’s happened. I wouldn’t trade it in for the world, I feel like it’s made me me, it’s made our team us. Really developed everybody.”

‘I’m Starving’

On the plus side, though, Jones is as fresh as he has ever been in January. He wrapped up the season with 142 carries, his fewest since his second season with the Packers. He has been a consistent weapon for the Packers to close the year and is ready for more.

Adams asked Jones if he was hungry.

“I’m starving,” he said. “I missed the whole season. I got some making up to do. Just excited to be back out there, being able to compete and battle with my guys. I feel like I am a lead-by-example guy, so I feel lie it is best for me to be on the field with them. I feel like I can lead in other ways, but that’s the best way.”