Father of Packers Star Dies Suddenly at 57

Alvin Jones Sr., the father of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and NFL linebacker Alvin Jones, died Tuesday at the age of 57, according to Instagram posts from both Jones brothers.

Jones was a 29-year military veteran who retired from active duty in 2013 to spend more time with his kids and help support Aaron and Alvin Jr.’s passion for football. He never missed a home or away game during their collegiate careers at the University of Texas-El Paso and kept up the tradition when Jones joined the Packers, often seen on the TV broadcasts celebrating his son’s big plays or touchdowns.

A cause of death was not indicated in either of the Jones’ Instagram posts.

“Heart torn into a million pieces I’m so proud of you I love You Dad I promise I’ll always protect and take care of our Queen and the rest Family you’ve raise me and have been preparing vino and I for 26 years ! Can’t even imagine game days without you by my side haven’t missed a game in 9 years and it scares me to think about it but I know you have the best seat in the stadium and you’re forever engraved in me and I’ll carry our Name high and be great like you’ve pushed me all my life!” Jones wrote in his post alongside a picture of him and his father.

