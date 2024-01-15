Aaron Jones Sends Stern Message to Packers’ Doubters After Besting Cowboys

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones continued his dominance over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, helping his team runaway with a playoff win on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Jones spoke with reporters following the contest, in which he produced 118 yards on 21 carries (5.6 yards per attempt) and 3 TDs while adding a catch for 13 yards to the mix. Despite the running back’s respectful and relatively soft-spoken tone, he sent a clear message to the non-believers outside of Packers Nation.

“We have all the weapons that we need on this team. People can continue to doubt us, but that’s fine,” Jones said. “We love the underdog mentality, we love the underdog approach. What are people gonna say next?”

“If you feel disrespected,” he added, “you go do something about it.”

Aaron Jones Has Been Explosive for Packers Offense Over 4-Game Win Streak

Green Bay did just that, hammering the Cowboys defense with Jones time and again, which set up opportunities for QB Jordan Love to connect on 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards, 3 TDs and a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2.

“I’m glad we stuck with it,” Jones said of the run game, despite a slow start on the first couple of plays. “When you’re gonna run the ball, it opens everything else up.”

Jones missed several games this season due to multiple injuries. However, he’s come up huge when it’s mattered the most.

Green Bay needed to win its final three games to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a 9-8 record. Jones rushed for at least 111 yards in all three of those contests, per Pro Football Reference, before putting up 118 yards on Sunday night.

Jones was humble when asked about his hot streak, giving credit to the entire offense with a specific emphasis on his offensive line.

“We’re playing all together as one. The blocking unit, they’re doing their thing up front, making it easy for me to pick and choose which hole I want to run through,” Jones said. “I think it’s just a credit to them. And then play calling as well and just getting back healthy and running with something to prove.”

Aaron Jones Sends Heartfelt Message on Late Father, City of Dallas and Cowboys Organization

Jones opened his comments to the media Sunday night with kind and thoughtful words for the city of Dallas, the Cowboys organization and his late father.

It was a full-circle moment. I feel like this is kinda how we got into football. This was my dad’s team, this was my team growing up. Emmitt Smith was my favorite running back. My first jersey was 22. And I got the chance to speak to him before the game, so that was special to me as well. And then my dad did get to see me play here my rookie year. But other than that, he hadn’t, and I know he was in there tonight. So it [is] just a special place. Dallas is a special place to me. It was just a full-circle moment, and it feels like home.

The rest of the playoffs may feel like icing to a Packers team that was 3-6 before it was 6-8 and has now won four consecutive games to find itself in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. However, Jones and company will again get to play the underdog Saturday when they travel to the Bay Area to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay opened as a 10-point underdog to the Niners on Sunday night, per Draft Kings Sportsbook. And to hear Jones tell it, that’s just how the Packers like it.