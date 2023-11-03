GO AD-FREE
Packers’ Aaron Jones Gets Brutally Honest on Rasul Douglas Trade

Aaron Jones, Packers

Getty Running back Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers made a consequential trade ahead of the NFL’s deadline earlier this week and the effects have been far-reaching.

Green Bay sent cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills along with a 2024 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a third-round selection next year. Perhaps the most meaningful outcome of the deal occurred inside the Packers locker room, where star running back Aaron Jones became emotional upon hearing the news.

“It was a moment I’ve never had. I’ve never had somebody that close to me get traded,” Jones said. “We both started talking and shed a few tears. It’s been a long journey for both of us.”

Jones continued on, saying that he and Douglas built a friendship before the 2017 NFL Combine and ahead of the subsequent draft, which saw the Packers select Jones in the fifth-round and the Philadelphia Eagles take Douglas in the third.

“When you got somebody on the other side of the ball who is a mirror of you, who believes in the same things, same work ethic — you know what you’re gonna get out of them,” Jones added. “It’s tough losing a brother like that.”

