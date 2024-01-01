Aaron Jones Hit in Face During Postgame Scuffle with Vikings: Watch

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones tried to stop a postgame fight on New Year’s Eve and caught some friendly fire for his efforts.
Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. engaged in a physical altercation following Green Bay’s 33-10 blowout of the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday night, December 31.
Several media members posted video of the altercation to social media and upon closer examination, it was Wicks who inadvertently struck Jones in the face and not Booth.
“[Jones] didn’t retaliate because it was Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks who accidentally nailed him in the face lol,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted to X.
Jones will not face any penalty from the NFL for his actions to deescalate the postgame scuffle, per Christian D’Andrea of For The Win.
Aaron Jones Shines During, After Packers’ Win Over Vikings
Jones explained his thought process during the brief scrum, which temporarily interrupted the Packers’ celebration of a win well-earned.
“I see one of our players having an interaction and they start shoving,” Jones said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I start to deescalate.”
Jones led the Packers’ rushing attack with 20 attempts for 120 yards. He also caught a pass for 10 yards in Green Bay’s victory.
The win moved the Packers to 8-7 and put the team in the driver’s seat for an NFC Wildcard playoff berth. All Green Bay must do to earn a spot in the postseason is defeat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 18.
“The whole team is focused on making sure we get that win and moving on,” QB Jordan Love told Mike Spofford of Packers.com. “We know exactly what’s in front of us and we’re trying to make the playoffs.”
Playoffs May Be Aaron Jones’ Last Hurrah with Packers
Jones has been a tentpole player for the Packers over his seven-year NFL career, but all that could come to an end this offseason.
The running back will enter the final year of his four-year, $48 million contract in 2024 and carries a salary cap hit of more than $17.7 million, which is more than substantial for a player at that position in the modern NFL. Green Bay can open up nearly $11.5 million in cap space by cutting or trading the 29-year-old Jones after June 1 — an amount of savings the Packers must seriously consider as they restock a young group of skill players around Love.
Jones’ injury issues in 2023 haven’t done him any favors, as he has played in just 10 of 16 games due to a hamstring strain earlier in the season and a knee injury he suffered several weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Over his seven years in Green Bay, Jones has amassed 5,829 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns as well as 2,046 receiving yards and 18 scores, per Pro Football Reference.