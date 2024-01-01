Aaron Jones Hit in Face During Postgame Scuffle with Vikings: Watch

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones tried to stop a postgame fight on New Year’s Eve and caught some friendly fire for his efforts.

Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. engaged in a physical altercation following Green Bay’s 33-10 blowout of the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday night, December 31.

Several media members posted video of the altercation to social media and upon closer examination, it was Wicks who inadvertently struck Jones in the face and not Booth.

He didn’t retaliate because it was Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks who accidentally nailed him in the face lol https://t.co/5q1s3xBzsZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 1, 2024

“[Jones] didn’t retaliate because it was Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks who accidentally nailed him in the face lol,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted to X.

Jones will not face any penalty from the NFL for his actions to deescalate the postgame scuffle, per Christian D’Andrea of For The Win.

Aaron Jones Shines During, After Packers’ Win Over Vikings

Jones explained his thought process during the brief scrum, which temporarily interrupted the Packers’ celebration of a win well-earned.

“I see one of our players having an interaction and they start shoving,” Jones said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I start to deescalate.”

Jones led the Packers’ rushing attack with 20 attempts for 120 yards. He also caught a pass for 10 yards in Green Bay’s victory.

The win moved the Packers to 8-7 and put the team in the driver’s seat for an NFC Wildcard playoff berth. All Green Bay must do to earn a spot in the postseason is defeat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 18.