Aaron Rodgers Rips Packers Receivers After Mistake-Riddled Loss

Aaron Rodgers has had enough of the Green Bay Packers amateurism on offense and doesn’t appear able to hide his disdain for it any longer.

The two-time reigning league MVP took the podium following his team’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday and hit the same themes over and again. In a nutshell, Rodgers’ point was that the Packers simply haven’t been good enough on offense for weeks to deserve a win. Consequently, it’s been nearly a month since they’ve earned one.

Play

Post-Game Press Conferences Watch Head Coach Matt LaFleur & players address the media postgame. 2022-10-23T21:14:31Z

“Outside of [Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard], there’s too many mental mistakes,” Rodgers said during the postgame press conference. “I talked about simplification last week. I don’t really know where to go when it comes to that. There has to be something inside that has accountability for performance, where we’re just having way too many detailed mistakes. It’s just not winning football.”

“It could be the total wrong route, or it could be the wrong snap, or it could be the release. We’re just not good enough to overcome some of those things right now,” he continued. “We have talent on our team for sure, but it has to consistently show up from all of us. Otherwise, why would we have any confidence moving forward?”

Dropped Passes May Have Cost Packers Game Against Commanders

Jones was featured heavily in the passing game out of the backfield, catching nine passes for 53 yards and both of the team’s offensive touchdowns. Lazard pulled in six passes for 55 yards.

Aside from that, no Packers pass catchers exceeded 36 yards receiving and only one caught more than two passes, tight end Robert Tonyan who caught three.

There were plenty more catches to be had, as players like Amari Rodgers and Romeo Doubs dropped multiple balls that hit them in the hands. Amari Rodgers caught just two passes for 14 yards on the day, while Doubs was shut out completely.

“We just made some silly execution mistakes,” Rodgers said. “The margin of error is so tight, a couple calls don’t necessarily go our way, and we don’t execute at all on offense in simple situations — dropping balls, not putting balls in the right spot.”

Rodgers also spoke to one of Amari Rodgers’ drops specifically, which occurred behind the defense and near the end zone late in the game.

“It’s one play,” the QB said. “There was probably seven or eight other passes that could have been caught for sure, but right now we gotta have all of them because we’re just not good enough to win without it.”

Packers Need to Add Playmaking Receiver Immediately

Rodgers’ repeated references to dropped passes and the team “not being good enough” read as a thinly-veiled message that the quarterback is ready for an upgrade to his receiver room.

Following Green Bay’s loss to the New York Jets last week, Rodgers said he “expected” the front office to be in on potential trade targets prior to the league’s November 1 deadline. This week, former NFL general manager and Heavy contributor Randy Mueller doubled-down on the Packers’ need to hit the market and acquire more pass-catching talent.

“Internally, put all the numbers and analytics aside. I would be questioning if this group was good enough at the end of the day,” Mueller wrote. “I have to believe that the Packers front office is beating the bushes of the trade tree for speed of any kind and a playmaking WR. Speed changes the way defenses have to defend you, and the Packers have very little of it currently.”