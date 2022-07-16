Packers Urged to Trade Young Wide Receiver From Crowded Position Group

Most of the discussion surrounding the Green Bay Packers‘ offense this offseason has been about adding a wide receiver to quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ arsenal, but there actually may be some logic to departing with one instead.

The Packers added three rookie pass catchers — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure — in this year’s draft after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs via free agency.

The free agent addition of Sammy Watkins, most recently of the Baltimore Ravens, and the return of both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard to the position group has the number of wideouts currently on Green Bay’s roster tallying 11 as training camp approaches.

The surplus of receivers could leave a few talented players out in the cold, including Amari Rodgers. The third-round pick in 2021 showed promise as a return man and had a limited role as a wideout last season. His potential could provide the Packers a chance to garner some trade value out the redundancies in their crowded receiver room.

Packers Should Consider Trading Amari Rodgers Prior to Season

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested that moving Rodgers during the preseason could make sense for the Packers, especially if they believe there is a possibility he won’t earn a roster spot.

With both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, the team has a lot to figure out at the receiver position. They’ve avoided making huge moves to fill out the receiver room, but they’ve made a series of moves to bring talent in. … Last season, the Packers carried six receivers on their Week [One] 53-man roster. Watson, Doubs and Watkins are all safe bets to make the cut. Toure should have a chance as a seventh-round pick in the draft. That only leaves so many roster spots, and Amari Rodgers might have the most trade value if the Packers don’t believe he will make the roster. … If there’s a team that’s willing to give up a pick to take a shot on him, it would make sense for the Packers to listen.

Rodgers returned 20 punts in 2021 for a total of 166 yards and 11 kickoffs for 199 yards, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught four passes for 45 yards and logged one carry for 11 yards.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out on Young Group of Wide Receivers

For his part, Aaron Rodgers has been complimentary of his young group of wide receivers, though he has not pulled punches on the long road they have ahead.

“Physically … they definitely look the part. All three of the guys we drafted all have physical gifts,” the quarterback told the Pat McAfee Show on July 6. “There’s no better teacher for them on what NFL ball is going to be like then going against our top three corners. Those guys are gonna get a real quick initiation.”

“It could be a long training camp for the offense,” he added. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing … so it could be some growing pains for the offense.”

Green Bay has not indicated the intent to pursue a proven, top-end wideout talent via free agency or trade, though the team still has nearly $17 million in salary cap space it can use prior to the start of the regular season on September 11.