Belichick Sends Strong Message on Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are winning in a different way this year than others in the recent past, but Aaron Rodgers remains the engine powering the machine.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (1-2) remain aware of that as they head to Green Bay on Sunday. One of the NFL’s all-time great defensive minds, Belichick has made a career out of confusing opposing quarterbacks and turning even the likes of greats such as Peyton Manning into bumbling performers in the biggest of moments.

But even Belichick has his hands full when it comes to game planning against Rodgers, something the six-time Super Bowl winning coach acknowledged during an interview with The Greg Hill Show on Monday, September 26.

“Really no weaknesses with the player at all,” Belichick said of Rodgers.

Rodgers’ Worst Flaw is Lack of Receivers in Packers’ Offense

Rodgers may be nearly infallible as a quarterback, surrendering just 21 total interceptions across the previous five seasons and winning back-to-back MVP Awards in his late 30s. But two factors Rodgers is unable control, at least not completely, are how the players around him are performing and who those players are.

Green Bay decided to acquiesce to Davante Adams‘ demands and trade the All Pro to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Thus far, the move has proven a mistake on both sides, as Green Bay’s passing game has sputtered and the Raiders have opened the season 0-3.

The Packers spent and spent on defense during the offseason but added only two rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, to the wide receiver room while also picking up Sammy Watkins in free agency.

Watkins is now on the injured reserve (IR) list for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury, while Watson missed Week 3 with a hamstring issue of his own. The rookie was also hampered throughout training camp by a minor knee surgery that has impacted his understanding of the offense and his chemistry with Rodgers.

Allen Lazard, who missed Week 1 due to an injured ankle, is the team’s No. 1 option despite a half decade of playing second- or third-fiddle in the offense. Doubs just finally made an impact in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by grabbing eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown and while promising, almost certainly faces more bumps in the road ahead.

The Packers’ offense is averaging a mere 16 points per game, as the team relies on its defense and all of Rodgers’ wiles to maneuver to victories. Whether the formula is sustainable remains to be seen, though Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Sunday that if Rodgers somehow drags his team to the top of the NFC standings, he is likely a favorite to win MVP for a third consecutive year regardless of what his statistics look like.

“If Aaron Rodgers wins 13 games again with this collection of receivers, he’ll get a look for his third MVP in a row,” Graziano asserted.

Patriots’ Offense May Suffer Against Packers After Mac Jones’ Injury

On the other side of the football, the Patriots’ equally plodding offense got some unfortunate news on Monday.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones was hurt the day prior in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and, in obvious pain, required assistance leaving the field. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network offered an injury update via Twitter that does not bode well for Jones’ chances of playing next Sunday in Green Bay.

Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

“Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a ‘pretty severe’ high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero reported. “The hope is Jones won’t need surgery. Timetable still TBD (to be determined) but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers.”

If Jones is unable to go, Brian Hoyer is the next quarterback up on the Patriots’ depth chart. Hoyer, a career backup, has a record of 16-23 as a starter across 14 seasons in the NFL.